Aquafil launches new Econyl yarn collection, Bespoke

Arco, Italy—Aquafil Group has launched a new collection of sustainable yarns in finishes inspired by natural materials. The Econyl Bespoke collection offers a rich variety of textures and finishes inspired by natural materials, available in both solution-dyed and dyed regenerated nylon six yarns.

The collection is designed to meet the highest standards and performance demands of contract, hospitality and residential spaces. Applications include handmade and machine-made rugs, tufted and woven rugs and residential and commercial wall-to-wall carpets.

There are three finishes available:

Econyl ReLana : Inspired by the classic and timeless appeal of wool, ECONYL ReLana is a 2-ply dyed twist yarn.

Econyl ReSeta : Recalling the softness and luster of silk, ECONYL ReSeta is a 2-ply dyed twist nylon available in bright and dull finishes.

Econyl Terra: A sustainable and durable alternative to natural raw fiber, ECONYL Terra is a high-count air-entangled solution-dyed nylon with a unique collection of colors in stock.

“We are excited to bring a new collection of Econyl nylon finishes to our global customer base,” said Giulio Bonazzi, chairman and chief executive officer of Aquafil Group. “Our team has done a great job of finding innovative ways to reimagine our Econyl yarn to meet the growing demands for sustainable, luxury materials. We’ve already seen a positive response to the Bespoke collection, and we look forward to seeing the beautiful rugs and carpets that are created with our circular yarn.”

Key performance elements of the Bespoke collection yarn include:

Long-lasting texture and appearance retention

Easy-to-clean, with inherent stain resistance

Superior colorfastness against light, bleach, peroxides and other chemicals

Efficiency in tufting and weaving

Excellent dyeing capabilities

With a dedicated technical support team and robust traceability measures, Aquafil said it ensures the authenticity of the nylon at every stage of a rug’s life cycle. These rigorous certification processes protect against counterfeits, verifying that each rug and carpet is made with genuine Econyl nylon.

Carpet and rug makers can also create beautiful flooring that has the aesthetic beauty of natural materials, the performance attributes of this regenerated nylon and a lower impact on the environment. All Econyl nylon is made from 100% pre- and post-consumer nylon waste, is 100% recycled and infinitely regenerable. It also offers traceability, is certified by OekoTex and Cradle to Cradle (C2C), contributes to LEED v4, BREEAM and Well.