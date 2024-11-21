J+J Flooring’s Gallery Edit reinterprets art into carpet

By FCNews Staff
Gallery EditDalton—J+J Flooring’s Gallery Edit collection has been translated into commercial carpet. Every product within the modular carpet collection is meant to highlight a different style and art movement, technique or process—thanks to the layered textures of Impressionism all the way to the vibrant lines of Modernism. Gallery Edit was designed for specification in various commercial applications—including workplace, public space, retail and hospitality.

“Gallery Edit styles are highly textural, elegant building blocks designed to foster bold statements and soft sophistication,” said Laura Holzer, design director for carpet at J+J Flooring. “Our newest collection redefines boundaries and inspires collaboration through a mix of commercial modular carpet formats across four different but complementary styles.”

Similar to an art exhibition, Gallery Edit styles and formats are designed to work together while also being capable of standing alone. Collection patterns Artistry and Technique come in 18 x 36 plank formats, with coordinating Curate and Composition products available as 24 x 24 carpet tiles. The variety of colorways are intended to coordinate with one another, to offer a wide range of options and create a full floorscape.

“Our style Artistry reveals great energy with dramatic brush strokes and depth in layering,” Holzer said. “On a slightly smaller scale, Technique mimics the fragmented depth and unique textural effects created with a palette knife. Beautiful, deconstructed shapes overlap to create an etched, almost ‘woven basket’ effect.”

Artistry and Technique are manufactured in a combination of high and low contrast yarns to create visual texture and depth. These low-profile carpet plank styles are offered in 12 colors, which feature warm and cool neutrals ranging from light to dark shades, combined with color accent coordinates.

“Think of Curate and Composition as the canvas or foundation of the work of art,” Holzer added. “Curate utilizes stippling and dabbing effects to create beautiful areas of light and shadow. Using the same yarn combinations, Composition emulates a dry brush technique that creates the look of a soft textured finish.”

Curate and Composition carpet tiles are featured in 12 neutral colorways, ranging from a high-contrast black and white to a light and soft combination of creams and silvers. These color values coordinate back to Artistry and Technique—all intended to create a full flooring solution.

Gallery Edit’s tufted carpet styles are manufactured using J+J Flooring’s Encore solution-dyed nylon fiber. Encore offers color, performance and appearance retention and—with patented ColorLoc Plus—is engineered to resist permanent staining. All styles are backed by lifetime performance warranties for stain resistance, colorfastness, color transfer, water bleed, bleach resistance and wear.

As the newest addition to J+J Flooring’s portfolio of solutions, the Gallery Edit carpet collection is designed to coordinate with J+J Flooring’s LVT and Kinetex textile composite flooring platforms with minimal transitions.

