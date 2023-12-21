Mohawk Group moves to Fulton Market Design District

Calhoun, Ga.—Mohawk Group, a leading innovator in commercial flooring and design, is set to redefine the showroom experience with its move to the heart of Chicago’s Fulton Market Design District. This change, slated for fall 2024, not only promises an immersive journey for its customers but also fosters connection and sparks creativity within the district’s collaborative community.

“Beyond a showroom, Mohawk Group’s new home at 811 W. Fulton Market will offer an easily accessible design experience year-round to both customers and team members,” said Jackie Dettmar, vice president of marketing, design, and product development for Mohawk Group. “Mohawk Group’s arrival in Fulton Market will not only enrich the district’s dynamic design scene but also offer its clients and partners a truly unforgettable journey.”

The space will offer: