Mohawk Group moves to Fulton Market Design District

Calhoun, Ga.—Mohawk Group, a leading innovator in commercial flooring and design, is set to redefine the showroom experience with its move to the heart of Chicago’s Fulton Market Design District. This change, slated for fall 2024, not only promises an immersive journey for its customers but also fosters connection and sparks creativity within the district’s collaborative community.
“Beyond a showroom, Mohawk Group’s new home at 811 W. Fulton Market will offer an easily accessible design experience year-round to both customers and team members,” said Jackie Dettmar, vice president of marketing, design, and product development for Mohawk Group. “Mohawk Group’s arrival in Fulton Market will not only enrich the district’s dynamic design scene but also offer its clients and partners a truly unforgettable journey.”
The space will offer:
- Personal Studio: Unleashing inner designer and maker’s energy with state-of-the-art technology and equipment, fostering experimentation, and pushing the boundaries of commercial flooring design.
- Playground: An interactive space for architects, designers, and clients to explore Mohawk’s diverse range of flooring solutions in a dynamic way.
- Hospitality Zone: Welcoming entertainment and lounge areas make the ideal backdrops for intimate gatherings and large-scale events. The dedicated glam squad area ensures everyone looks their most radiant—whether it’s a pre-meeting polish or a full red-carpet transformation.
“We are working with CBRE, our real estate and design partner, to create another jewel in our crown of Mohawk Group showrooms,” said Merrie Barnett, senior director of marketing and brand experience for Mohawk Group. “The Chicago showroom will be spectacular. While the Fulton Market showroom won’t open for Design Days 2024, Mohawk Group will still be actively participating in the event.”
Details about its Design Days presence will be announced soon.
“At Mohawk Group, we are excited and humbled for the opportunity to be a part of Design Days for many years to come,” Barnett said.
Mohawk Group’s current Chicago showroom will be permanently closed by the end of 2023. In the meantime, the company has arranged for alternative sample distribution and meeting spaces to ensure a smooth transition until the new showroom opens in the fall of 2024.