Retailers React: How has the weather impacted your business?

Every two weeks, FCNews seeks out flooring retailers across the country to offer their advice on hot topics of the day. This week, we asked: To what extent has the weather impacted your business this year?
Here are their responses:
“Just a couple ‘Southern snow days.’ We have truly been blessed when it comes to weather. As each season turns, we take the attitude that the safety and welfare of our staff and customers come first; we can concentrate on sales another day.”
— Doug Peeples, Myers Flooring, Nashville
“The weather heavily impacted the start of 2025. Coming off the holidays we had some heavy snow fall that slowed our traffic. That immediately was followed by two weeks of intense cold that shut down schools, businesses and kept traffic away, so January was a bit slow. During our first warm up the floodgates opened. We have had tremendous traffic the last few weeks, which I think will continue.”
— Bob Pireu, Bob and Pete’s Floors, Canton, Ohio
“In coastal North Carolina, ‘snow’ and ‘accumulation’ are not words most here have heard. Just having the winter weather in the forecast brought things to an immediate halt. We truly lost about a week of production and traffic as shipments were impacted; we closed for a day and a half from the snow. Things have rebounded nicely, however, with the return of seasonal temperatures.”
— John Bretzloff, Barefoot Flooring, Castle Hayne, N.C.
“We were closed a couple of days due to the historic snowstorm that hit Houston a few weeks ago. On another note, business seems to be starting to gain some strong momentum.”
— Gary Touchton, Venetian Blind Carpet One, Houston
“We are south of Atlanta and when we were hit with the snow and ice for a couple of days, we could not open. We lost a little open time. Hopefully most of the customers come back.”
— Chris Kemp, Kemp’s Dalton West Flooring, Newnan, Ga.