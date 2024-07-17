Stonepeak announces distribution partnership with Louisville Tile

Cincinnati, Ohio—Stonepeak, a leading U.S. manufacturer of high-tech porcelain solutions, announced its new partnership with Louisville, awarding the company distribution rights here. This strategic alliance is said to mark a significant step in expanding Stonepeak’s market presence and enhancing service delivery to its commercial and residential customers in this region.

Louisville Tile, a company with history spanning over 68 years, is said to have built a stellar reputation for excellence in the flooring industry. Known for their commitment to quality and customer service, Louisville Tile is said to be the ideal partner to represent Stonepeak’s distinguished line of eco-friendly and high-quality porcelain products.

“We are delighted to name Louisville Tile as our distributor in the Cincinnati area,” said Hector Narvaez, executive vice president of Stonepeak. “The family ownership values and objectives align perfectly with Stonepeak’s core values of sustainability, innovation and excellence in quality. This partnership will not only strengthen our distribution network but also ensure that our products reach customers with the highest standards of service.”

Louisville Tile’s extensive experience and deep understanding of the local market make them uniquely positioned to help Stonepeak meet the growing demand for premium porcelain and ceramic tiles. The partnership is expected to bring numerous benefits here, including improved product availability, enhanced customer service and impeccable solutions for both residential and commercial projects. Customers can expect a wider range of products, quicker delivery times and exceptional support from Louisville Tile’s experienced team.

“Louisville Tile is excited to grow our partnership with Stonepeak into the Cincinnati market,” said Dub Newell, CEO of Louisville Tile. “Stonepeak will be a great complement to some of the longstanding brands that have made us a valued partner to so many in the flooring industry. Their state-of-the-art manufacturing plant in Crossville Tennessee brings fashion-forward designs that typically have only been manufactured in Italy. Louisville Tile’s focus on high quality products coupled with unparalleled service aligns very well with Stonepeak.”

Stonepeak is renowned for its unwavering commitment to environmental responsibility and technological advancement. The company’s products are designed using cutting-edge technology and environmentally friendly practices, meant to ensure high performance and aesthetic appeal. By partnering with Louisville Tile, Stonepeak says this alliance reinforces its dedication to delivering top-quality products that meet the highest standards.