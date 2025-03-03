Louisville Tile CEO shares business insights at innovation summit

Louisville, Ky.—Dub Newell, CEO of Louisville Tile, recently participated in the inaugural Kentucky Healthcare Innovation Summit, hosted by the Kentucky Chamber here. Newell joined fellow business leaders on the panel, “The business community’s role in health care,” where he shared his expertise on the intersection of healthcare, business and talent acquisition.

The summit—focused on driving innovation and improving healthcare outcomes in Kentucky—brought together healthcare providers, policymakers and business leaders to discuss critical issues facing the industry. This panel in specific explored the evolving role of businesses in shaping the future of healthcare—focusing on cost containment, the impact of benefits on attracting and retaining top talent and employee satisfaction, as well as emerging trends such as the use of AI in enhancing patient outcomes and achieving operational efficiencies.

Newell is said to have brought a wealth of experience in leading and growing a successful business in Kentucky to the discussion. His insights on talent management, employee benefits and the economic impact of healthcare costs proved invaluable to the conversation.

“The Kentucky Healthcare Innovation Summit was a vital platform for business leaders to discuss healthcare’s future,” said Newell. “At Louisville Tile, we see a direct link between employee well-being and business success. We’re committed to a workplace prioritizing preventative care, mental health support and healthcare access. This is a national issue, and I welcome the opportunity to connect with anyone discussing business contributions to positive change. At Louisville Tile, we prioritize understanding the evolving practical and design requirements of our healthcare clients and remains at the forefront of product innovation.”