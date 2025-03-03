Wonder Porcelain educates local students

Mt. Juliet, Tenn.—Wonder Porcelain, a leading American porcelain tile manufacturer, recently hosted a group of 20 students from Little School on the Farm here for an educational tour of its state-of-the-art facility. The visit offered students a firsthand look at porcelain tile production—from its ancient origins in China to the latest advancements in sustainability and design happening in the United States.

Dave Godlewski—director of sales for Wonder Porcelain—led the tour while he shared his expertise and passion for the industry. The students, who were studying the history of porcelain, were particularly interested in learning about the company’s commitment to “Made in the USA” manufacturing and its focus on environmentally friendly practices.

“We were thrilled to welcome these bright young minds to our facility,” said Godlewski. “It’s important for us to connect with the next generation and inspire them to explore careers in the manufacturing field. We hope this experience sparked their curiosity and broadened their understanding of the exciting possibilities within the tile industry.”

During the tour, students witnessed the entire porcelain tile production process—from raw materials to finished product. They learned about the various stages of manufacturing, including pressing, glazing and firing, as well as valuable insights into the technology and innovation that drive the industry forward.

The visit concluded with an interactive Q&A session, where students had the opportunity to ask Godlewski questions about his career, the tile industry and the importance of sustainability.

According to the company, it is committed to supporting educational initiatives and fostering a passion for learning within the local community. Wonder Porcelain says it believes that by investing in the next generation, it can help shape a brighter future for the tile industry and beyond.