Wonder Porcelain educates local students

By FCNews Staff
HomeNewsWonder Porcelain educates local students

Wonder Porcelain Mt. Juliet, Tenn.—Wonder Porcelain, a leading American porcelain tile manufacturer, recently hosted a group of 20 students from Little School on the Farm here for an educational tour of its state-of-the-art facility. The visit offered students a firsthand look at porcelain tile production—from its ancient origins in China to the latest advancements in sustainability and design happening in the United States.

Dave Godlewski—director of sales for Wonder Porcelain—led the tour while he shared his expertise and passion for the industry. The students, who were studying the history of porcelain, were particularly interested in learning about the company’s commitment to “Made in the USA” manufacturing and its focus on environmentally friendly practices.

“We were thrilled to welcome these bright young minds to our facility,” said Godlewski. “It’s important for us to connect with the next generation and inspire them to explore careers in the manufacturing field. We hope this experience sparked their curiosity and broadened their understanding of the exciting possibilities within the tile industry.”

During the tour, students witnessed the entire porcelain tile production process—from raw materials to finished product. They learned about the various stages of manufacturing, including pressing, glazing and firing, as well as valuable insights into the technology and innovation that drive the industry forward.

The visit concluded with an interactive Q&A session, where students had the opportunity to ask Godlewski questions about his career, the tile industry and the importance of sustainability.

According to the company, it is committed to supporting educational initiatives and fostering a passion for learning within the local community. Wonder Porcelain says it believes that by investing in the next generation, it can help shape a brighter future for the tile industry and beyond.

Previous article
Louisville Tile CEO shares business insights at innovation summit
Next article
Shaw Sports Turf opens PEAK performance lab

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

News

NWFA’s Michael Martin vacates president/CEO post

FCNews Staff - 0
St. Louis—Michael Martin, president and CEO of the National Wood Flooring Association (NWFA), announced his resignation on March 1. Martin, who joined NWFA in...
Read more
Featured Post

Tuesday Tips: Objections mean engagement

FCNews Staff - 0
https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=8&v=_lRBUvMLZgU&embeds_referring_euri=https%3A%2F%2Fwfca.org%2F&source_ve_path=Mjg2NjY Dalton—The World Floor Covering Association (WFCA) released a new “Tuesday Tips” this week. In the series, WFCA experts presents short video tips for improving customer...
Read more
Featured Post

TISE 2025: Wood intros are dressed to impress (part 2)

Reginald Tucker - 0
(part two) Las Vegas—Hardwood manufacturers across the spectrum rolled out new wood collections across a variety of styles, formats and colors at TISE 2025....
Read more
News

Shaw Sports Turf opens PEAK performance lab

FCNews Staff - 0
Calhoun, Ga.—Shaw Sports Turf recently opened its innovative PEAK Performance Lab, a facility meant to redefine turf research and development. This innovative hub is...
Read more
News

Louisville Tile CEO shares business insights at innovation summit

FCNews Staff - 0
Louisville, Ky.—Dub Newell, CEO of Louisville Tile, recently participated in the inaugural Kentucky Healthcare Innovation Summit, hosted by the Kentucky Chamber here. Newell joined...
Read more
News

NTCA continues hands-on training in March

FCNews Staff - 0
Jackson, Miss.—The National Tile Contractors Association (NTCA) has continued its education and workforce development by offering 21 free hands-on training events across the country...
Read more

Floor Covering News

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Circulation

Connect

Get Floor Covering News

SUBSCRIBE TO PRINT
Some text some message..
X