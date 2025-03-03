NTCA continues hands-on training in March

By FCNews Staff
NTCAJackson, Miss.—The National Tile Contractors Association (NTCA) has continued its education and workforce development by offering 21 free hands-on training events across the country this March. The development includes six regional training sessions across four states along 15 interactive workshops in eight states—intended to provide tile installers and industry professionals with valuable learning opportunities.

Regional training: In-depth, hands-on education

NTCA’s regional training programs offer an all-day, immersive experience where installers may refine their skills using advanced tools, materials and techniques. These solution-based sessions align with ANSI standards and the TCNA Handbook for Ceramic, Glass and Stone Tile Installation to ensure best practices. Topics for 2025 include:

  • Standards-based installation of gauged porcelain tile and gauged porcelain tile slabs
  • Substrate preparation and large-format tile
  • Substrate preparation GPTP

Class sizes are limited to 20 participants to ensure personalized instruction and optimal learning experiences.

Save the date for one of these six NTCA regional trainings across four states in March:

  • 3/6: BPI – Knoxville, Tenn.
  • 3/13: Floor & Décor – Austell, Ga.
  • 3/13: Floor & Décor – Rancho Cordova, Calif.
  • 3/20: Floor & Décor – Daytona, Fla.
  • 3/25: Daltile – Union City, Calif.
  • 3/27: Floor & Décor – Fort Myers, Fla.

NTCANTCA workshops: Practical training for every installer

NTCA’s workshops are designed to keep installers updated on industry standards, techniques and product innovations, which a focus this year on current challenges and advancements in the tile industry. Topics include:

  • The ins and outs of layout
  • Tile matters: Best practices for the pros
  • Failures: Could it be me?
  • Tile technology: Adhesives
  • Tile technology: Membranes

These free, three-hour workshops combine standards-based instruction, live demonstrations and networking opportunities with a catered meal and the opportunity to meet with local vendors. Workshops will cover essential methods outlined in the TCNA Handbook for Ceramic, Glass and Stone Tile Installation.

Save the date for one of these 15 NTCA workshops across eight states in March:

  • 3/4: The Tile Shop – Franklin, Tenn.
  • 3/10: Floor & Décor – Roseville, Calif.
  • 3/11: Daltile – Manassas, Va.
  • 3/11: Floor & Décor – Burlingame, Calif.
  • 3/11: Floor & Décor – Columbus, Ga.
  • 3/11: Floor & Décor – Reno, Nev.
  • 3/12: Daltile – San Jose, Calif.
  • 3/12: Floor & Décor – Parkville, Md.
  • 3/13: Daltile Wilmington, Del.
  • 3/18: Avalon Flooring – Wilmington, Del.
  • 3/18: Daltile – Orlando, Fla.
  • 3/19: Avalon Flooring – Egg Harbor Township, N.J.
  • 3/20: TileBar – Burlington, N.J.
  • 3/25: Floor & Décor – Sarasota, Fla.
  • 3/31: MSI – Austell, Ga.

Don’t miss out on these free opportunities to refine your skills, learn the latest techniques and connect with industry professionals in the area!

