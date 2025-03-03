TISE 2025: Laminate resurgence fuels bevy of new rollouts (part 2)

(part two) Las Vegas—Laminate flooring suppliers—as well as soft surface companies looking to get in on the action—were in full force at Surfaces 2025. The level of interest and commitment to the category provided solid evidence of the segment’s resurging popularity in the U.S. Following is our ongoing coverage of the laminate products showcased at the event:

Cali

As an encore to the launch of last year’s breakthrough Mavericks and Shorebreak collections, Cali is expanding its growing laminate flooring portfolio with another show stopper. Santa Cruz features Cali’s new NaturMatte surface texturing, a breakthrough embossing technique that blends varied matte levels to better mimic the texture of unpolished wood. This driftwood-inspired finish, combined with a subtle sand-swept grain pattern and planks edged by a crafted bevel, delivers a floor with the depth and dimension typically found in authentic hardwood. Extra broad dimensions span over 72 inch- es long x 9 3/8 inches wide and 12mm thick.

Dubbed by Doug Jackson, Cali CEO, as the company’s most realistic luxury laminate yet, the line blends stunning hardwood realism with exceptional performance. “Santa Cruz represents a big leap forward for luxury laminate and really is everything Cali strives to deliver—beautiful, stress-free floors you’re proud to show off with a smarter design that makes home health a priority,” he said. “Our team has pushed the boundaries on this one and we’re confident this collection will set new standards.”

Santa Cruz is positioned as the “better” option in Cali’s good/better/best lineup of luxury laminate, with the Pacifica collection representing “good” and Mavericks presented as “best.”

Lux Flooring

Lux adds six new laminate colors to its growing portfolio, bringing the total number of laminate SKUs to 14. Standouts include Terra Nova and Mesa Villa—a pair of stylish, trendy offerings—in addition to black laminate, red cherry laminate and a herringbone style. Rounding out the line are accessories such as laminate stair trends, standard square nosing and overlap square nosing.

Provenza

Provenza officially rolled out Modessa, a new laminate line that aims to give retailers a broader range of price-conscious hard surface alternatives to sell while still leveraging the brand’s reputation for one-of-a-kind wood aesthetic designs.

“The inspiration for the collection was taken from our popular Dutch Masters collection of European oak custom floors, which are scanned exclusively for us,” said Ron Sadri, principal owner, Provenza.

From the visual characteristics of the exclusive designs, to the big, bold format of the planks, Modessa aims to make a dramatic impression. It begins with the extremely long and wide footprint of the boards (86 inches long x 9.4 inches wide) to the heft provided by the product’s 14mm thickness—including a 2mm attached pad. For added realism, Modessa’s planks feature four-sided beveled edges and a 10-pattern design package created using high-definition printing for fewer repeats across a large room installation.

Stanton Design

Stanton used Surfaces as the official launchpad for its new, more unified brand: Stanton Design. But it wasn’t the only exciting piece of news at the company’s booth. Stanton Design, which entered the rigid core market two years ago, has expanded its portfolio to include two new laminate collections: NuvoLux and NuvoMax. The collections feature innovative textures, authentic colors and advanced finishes. A case in point is Sherwood from NuvoMax. With a 12mm thickness, this flooring offers a sturdy, comfortable feel underfoot, making it ideal for spaces requiring durability and style. The floating installation method simplifies the process, allowing for quick and adhesive-free setup for use in both new construction and remodeling projects.

“The new collections have been on the market for several months now, and they are doing very well,” explained Jamann Stepp, senior vice president, hard surfaces at Stanton. “And the feedback here at the show has been phenomenal.”

Ultimate Floors

Ultimate Floors showcased its signature Aqua Armor Tech laminate, which offers 300 hours of waterproof protection. “We invested heavily in our waterproof laminate lines, and they’ve been a home run for us,” said Ron Dardashti, managing partner, Ultimate Floors. “Installation is easier and there are less issues with laminate than rigid core, so we see that as a huge pro for us. SPC is not going anywhere, but our bread and butter and our main focus is waterproof laminate.”

New this year is a herringbone style, reflecting a trend seen across the category. “Herringbone is starting to become a lot more popular,” Dardashti said. “Four of our most popular looks we’ve added a herringbone. We launched these about two months ago and we can’t keep these on the shelves.”