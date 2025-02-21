TISE 2025: Laminate suppliers get in on the red-hot action

Las Vegas—Evidence of laminate’s resurgence in the U.S. market was on full display at Surfaces 2025. Virtually every major hard surface supplier showcased new laminate flooring lines at the show. Following is an overview of some of the products that stood out.

Hallmark

Hallmark is throwing its hat into the laminate ring—a testament to the growing popularity of the category. But these are not me-too products; these offerings mirror its best-selling wood visuals. “We duplicated some of our best-selling looks in our Legacy wood collections and our SPC lines in our new laminate offering,” said Mark Casper, VP of sales and marketing. “We also took the best-selling maple looks that we offer in our Tru wood lines and we put oak colors on clean hickory. On top of that we’ve added some European oak visuals.”

Hallmark’s new laminate lines come in a statement-making 9.5 inches wide x 7 inches long with a small cut bevel with EIR across the board. Moreover, the product is warrantied against pet accidents, sun fading and spills for up to 72 hours.

HF Design

In 2024 HF Design launched its breakthrough AquaProof laminate collection, much to the delight of its retailer and distributor partners. Now it’s expanding that line of eco-friendly, waterproof, design-forward offerings with four additional colors. Additional enhancements include pressed bevels as well as wider/longer planks.

“One thing that we pride ourselves on is knowing what sells,” said Alex Shaoulpour, CEO. “We spend a lot of time on product development and making sure we have the right color tones for each of the markets, from East Coast to West Coast.”

While some players in the laminate arena have only recently begun to participate in the resurgent category, HF Design has been in it for years. And it’s paying big dividends. “We’ve been fortunate to launch our AquaProof product across the country, and that’s been doing very well for us,” Shaoulpour said. “The laminate category is seeing exponential growth.”

Inhaus

Inhaus put the spotlight on its portfolio of laminate flooring collections, including Visions, Landmark and Manor laminate lines. Manor was expanded with a new herringbone pattern that was installed throughout the company’s sprawling booth. “The cool thing about this herringbone is that it’s only an ‘A’ panel so it’s an easy install,” said Derek Welbourn, Inhaus CEO. “You’re just clicking it together and you can’t do it default panel by panel.”

Colors in the Manor line are designed to coordinate with Inhaus’ flagship line, Landmark. “We’ve taken the colors that we have in Manor and we’ve matched that EIR to Landmark,” Welbourn explained. “So you can have a herringbone on one side of the room and then the same color in a plank on the other side of the room. We put every bell and whistle that we have in Landmark.”

Johnson

Historically known for its hardwood flooring offerings, Johnson continues to impress laminate lovers with its popular Olde Tavern Series. Designed to hold up to life’s everyday wear and tear, the Olde Tavern Series features a 13.5mm thickness, combining a 12mm Black Watershield High-Performance Core with an attached 1.5mm IXPE underlayment. The eye-catching product line, which won a Best of Surfaces award in the laminate category, aims to capture the essence of reclaimed wood. Using embossed-in-register (EIR) technology, the surface texture aligns perfectly with the woodgrain pattern, ensuring a realistic, natural feel underfoot. Knots, cracks and weathered finishes evoke the warmth of vintage hardwood, making it a perfect fit for spaces seeking a blend of charm and character.

Mannington

Mannington is planning an aggressive second-half launch in laminate but gave retailers a sneak peek of what’s in store. Here, the company showcased Everest, a 60-inch-long plank featuring a sculpted bevel for a more realistic visual. One standout feature of the new laminate line is an innovative bevel designed to more closely mimic real hardwood. Prior iterations of Mannington’s Restoration planks featured a painted bevel; now it’s transitioned to a pressed bevel format.

“It gives more design options for that open floor plan where you have those 60 inch lengths compared to 48-inch lengths,” said John Hammel, senior product director of hardwood and laminate. “It’s hard to tell this isn’t real wood product.”

Mohawk

RevWood Select is being expanded via two new collections, Emberstone Ridge and Gardenia Lake. Emberstone Ridge, which comprises six colors, blends honey naturals and creamy taupes with contemporary oak visuals, a tight grain, sleek lines and medium-sized knots. Gardenia Lake, which entails five colors reflecting subtle character and classic charm, provide a diverse color range and natural grain movement.

On the Pergo side, the company is paying homage to the product’s Scandinavian roots with new visuals. Pergo Elements Originals gets Birkhall Landing and Aurora Falls; Pergo Elements Preferred gets four new collections—Norella Veil, Danish Overlook, Lidden Brook and Kallan Point—combined for a total of 20 products that blend classic European style with natural beauty. And Pergo Elements Ultra boasts 22 products across three collections, Glacial Isle, Woodlette Estates and Freywood Springs—each of which feature Mohawk’s new RealPlank technology that aims to minimize pattern repeats via more unique plank visuals.

Shaw

Shaw announced its re-entry into the laminate arena after not actively participating in the segment for several years. According to Kyle McAllister, director of wood and laminate, the timing was right. “Our customers have been asking for it, and we are known for a great partnerships with our customers,” he told FCNews. “They came to us and said, ‘Look, we love SPC, we love WPC, but we do sell a lot of laminate and we love doing business with you.’ They really wanted Shaw to come out with something to fulfill those laminate needs.”

(Look for more Surfaces laminate coverage in upcoming editions of FCNews.)