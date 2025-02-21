Daltile selected as elite KBIS ‘DesignBites’ contestant

Las Vegas—Daltile’s new Panoramic Elestial has been selected as one of the elite products invited to participate in the 10th anniversary “DesignBites” competition at the upcoming Kitchen & Bath Industry Show (KBIS), held here. Only 11 products have been selected by KBIS show management to participate in this competition. Elestial is part of Daltile’s Panoramic Porcelain Surfaces line of extra-large porcelain statement slabs that are designed to elevate the design of any kitchen or bath space.

DesignBites takes place on Tuesday, Feb. 25 from 12-1:30 p.m. at the KBIS NEXTStage. Representatives for the 11 selected products will each give five-minute live presentations to the attending audience, followed by a live on stage Q&A with the judges.

“A true design element for any space, Panoramic’s Elestial porcelain slabs flawlessly replicate one of nature’s most rare stones, Silver Root Marble, quarried from the Turkish landscape,” said Roy Viana, director of natural stone and slab, Dal-Tile. “Offering a warm, silver-grey backdrop accented with gold and dark charcoal veining, Elestial brings luxury and soothing elegance to any bathroom, kitchen or outdoor kitchen. This 64 x 127 extra-large slab provides the artistry of a natural marble visual with the durability, cleanability and affordability of porcelain. Elestial can be used on a multitude of surfaces including dry interior floors, walls, countertops, fireplaces, vanities, backsplashes, shower walls, tub surrounds, pool linings and even as exterior cladding.”

Elestial is part of Daltile’s award-winning Panoramic Porcelain Surfaces line that provides the visuals and style of natural stone slabs with the performance of porcelain tile, for endless design possibilities.

“Panoramic easily brings the scale and style of natural stone slabs to projects where stone might be cost, durability, maintenance or installation prohibitive,” Viana added. “Thanks to Daltile’s proprietary printing technologies, designs are so realistic that it’s hard to tell the difference between Panoramic and natural stone. Because Panoramic is made of authentic porcelain, each product is heat, stain, scratch and chemical resistant as well as durable and easy to maintain.”