Dal-Tile brands join forces at KBIS 2025

By FCNews Staff
American Olean, Urban Essence Collection

Las Vegas—Daltile, Marazzi and American Olean, three of the kitchen and bath industry’s leading brands, will be exhibiting together in booth # N2039 during the upcoming Kitchen & Bath Industry Show (KBIS) 2025, held here. In the Daltile/Marazzi/American Olean booth, the latest tile, stone and countertop products will be featured.

“We are very excited to be part of KBIS 2025,” said Paij Thorn-Brooks, vice president of marketing for Dal-Tile, parent company of the Daltile, Marazzi and American Olean brands. “This will be our second year to host a booth on the KBIS show floor. We experienced a fabulous first year at KBIS in 2024! We were thrilled last year to have all of our regular IBS visitors come see us in our new KBIS booth, in addition to a robust audience of KBIS attendees throughout the show. We anticipate 2025 will be even more exciting. Our Daltile, Marazzi and American Olean booth will showcase many of the most fashion-forward tile, stone and countertop offerings on the KBIS show floor as well as cutting-edge products that include advanced technologies and performance enhancing features. If designers, architects, builders and contractors want to see the latest and greatest for kitchen and bath, our booth is a must see.”

The three brands are positioned to serve the marketplace as follows:

  • Daltile: With products and styles for every budget, Daltile delivers Modern American Luxury through the broadest and best selection of tile, natural stone, and countertops with unmatched availability. Daltile empowers its customers to bring any design imaginable to life.
  • Marazzi: Offering trend-forward designs with a flair for bold Italian style, Marazzi is the brand that features tile to create stunning and unique spaces.
  • American Olean: American Olean is a proven tile brand – known and trusted for over a century to deliver outstanding tile and stone products as well as unsurpassed service and distribution.

“Although each of our brands effectively functions as a strong stand-alone product line in the marketplace, our three powerhouse brands harmoniously work together to present the market with virtually every possible color, design, size, shape, texture and price point needed to bring design dreams for a home or commercial space to life,” Thorn-Brooks added.

