Armstrong’s MedinPure wins 2024 Good Design Award

Mountville, Pa.—AHF Products announced Armstrong Flooring MedinPure has been awarded the prestigious 2024 Good Design Award. Sponsored by the Chicago Athenaeum: Museum of Architecture and Design and The European Centre for Architecture Art Design and Urban Studies, the Good Design Award recognizes products that embody outstanding innovation, design excellence and sustainability.

The award-winning MedinPure is a PVC-free homogeneous sheet flooring solution featuring AHF Products’ proprietary Diamond 10 Technology, offering enhanced traction and durability. Designed with flexibility and environmentally conscious materials, MedinPure is free from ortho-phthalates, halogens, isocyanates and Red List Chemicals of Concern, making it an ideal choice for healthcare, educational and other high-traffic environments where performance and sustainability are paramount.

“We are incredibly proud to receive the Good Design Award for MedinPure,” said Fred Reitz, vice president of commercial at AHF Products. “This award reflects our team’s ongoing dedication to creating flooring solutions that not only meet the evolving needs of our customers but also address the growing demand for sustainable, high-performance products. MedinPure represents the intersection of design-forward aesthetics, environmental responsibility and superior functionality—qualities that are more important than ever in today’s commercial spaces.”

MedinPure is designed to promote wellbeing through a newly refreshed color palette, including 20 calming shades such as Crème Bruleé, Springtime Green and Sage Dream, inspired by nature to create serene and healing spaces. These soothing colors enhance wayfinding and provide a cohesive design for a wide variety of environments, from children’s centers and calming waiting areas to educational facilities and healthcare settings.

In addition to its aesthetic appeal, MedinPure is engineered for high-performance. Its homogeneous construction resists abrasion, scratches and scuffs, ensuring a consistent appearance throughout its life. With a low-maintenance, polish-optional surface, MedinPure meets stringent infection control requirements and is easy to clean and maintain. Its R10 traction rating and no-polish surface make it a safe and practical choice for hospitals, clinics, and assisted living centers.

Founded in Chicago in 1950 by Charles and Ray Eames, Eero Saarinen and MoMA curator Edgar J. Kaufmann Jr., Good Design is internationally recognized as the ultimate, global mark for design excellence worldwide. Good Design is the world’s first and oldest and longest running design prize that honors design achievements in all its disciplines: from product, packaging, communication and service design, architecture and interior architecture to user interface (UI), user experience (UX) and professional concept.

In 2024, thousands of submissions were received by the Museum from Fortune 500 companies, manufacturers, start-up companies and the world’s most renowned designers and architects from over 56 countries. An international jury of design experts evaluated hundreds of submissions on four key design qualities: product function, aesthetics, ease of use, and responsibility/sustainability.

For more information on the Good Design Awards, visit gooddesign.org or www.chi-athenaeum.org.