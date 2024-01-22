Stonepeak celebrates 20 years

Chicago—Stonepeak, the U.S. operation of the Italian Iris Ceramica Group and a prominent manufacturer of high-tech porcelain and stoneware solutions, is celebrating its 20th anniversary with new investments and a strategic rebranding. The U.S. divisions under the Iris Ceramica Group umbrella, namely Transceramica (Chicago & New York) and Eurowest (San Francisco & Anaheim), have formed a unified nationwide entity: ICG ITALIA.

As part of the milestone, Stonepeak will also reaffirm its commitment to innovation, sustainability and excellence through an unprecedented array of strategic investments, from enhancing U.S. operations to redefining its approach to the market, unveiling a captivating logo and enhanced merchandising.

As a testament to Stonepeak’s dedication to pushing boundaries, the company has recently undertaken a significant investment round to propel its U.S. operations to new heights. This comprehensive program encompasses cutting-edge production technologies, quality enhancements and a multi-phase manufacturing upgrade to the Tennessee plant. The upgrades include a new state-of-the-art polishing line and 12-bar digital printing machines with unmatched capabilities. Remarkably, this marks merely the outset of a larger initiative, with an industry-reformative breakthrough to be revealed later this year.

Beginning 2024, Stonepeak’s approach to the market has undergone a major restructure to enhance its operations, services and products. As part of that effort, the nationwide sales organization has been overhauled and redefined by concentrating the network of highly skilled sales managers in five major regions, in order to better support our loyal clients. Led by Federico Gasperetti, vice president, distributor sales, the sales management and technical support team is now positioned to notably reinforce its distributor relationships.

“We are confident that we can better address our clients’ needs with this new regional sales approach offering quicker response times, enhanced communication, and a seamless experience from inquiry to delivery,” Gasperetti said.

The heart of the transformation lies in Stonepeak’s transformed logo—a symbol embodying the company’s evolution and its deeply rooted values of sustainability and innovation. The captivating logo reflects a seamless fusion of visionary and artistry, encapsulating Stonepeak’s pivotal role at the forefront of the industry. Subsequent to the logo unveiling, Stonepeak is set to introduce progressive merchandising strategies that align harmoniously with the brand’s revitalized identity.

“Our passion for our customers and sustainable innovation extends to every aspect of our operations and sets us apart in the industry,” said Hector Narvaez, executive vice president of Stonepeak. “These changes and investments are a testament to that dedication and keep raising the bar of quality and reliability of porcelain manufacturers, firmly solidifying Stonepeak’s prominent position as an industry leader, aligning with our core values.”

As Stonepeak celebrates two decades of pioneering excellence, the company said it looks forward to continuing its legacy of excellence, shaping the future of the industry and providing customers with unmatched products and experiences.

ICG Italia

This union of its brands represents a monumental milestone in the company’s rich history, bringing together over 30 years of collective expertise to create a more robust and efficient entity. ICG Italia is positioned to reinforce and expand customer relationships through an elevated customer experience, characterized by streamlined operations, enhancing accessibility and unmatched product offerings.

“We have decided to consolidate Transceramica and Eurowest into ICG ITALIA in order to significantly strengthen and expand our relationship with architects and designers,” Narvaez said.

The newly formed ICG Italia is geared toward providing the architect and designer community with a formidable partner for their flooring, wall and countertop needs. By uniting the brands, this will fortify relationships with clients, offering them unparalleled service and access to a range of high-quality products.

“ICG Italia’s enhancement of business efficiency, coupled with its unparalleled legacy of providing quality solutions, ensures that our customers will have a powerful ally for high-end surfaces,” Narvaez noted.