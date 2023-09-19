Stonepeak Ceramics expands U.S. investments

By FCNews Staff
stonepeak ceramicsCrossville, Tenn.—Stonepeak Ceramics, a U.S. manufacturer of high-tech porcelain stoneware solutions, has made a series of strategic investments in its U.S. operations designed to reaffirm its commitment to excellence, innovation and customer satisfaction. Through these investments, the company aims to expand and upgrade product output, highlighting its dedication to delivering state-of-the-art quality materials.

“Our passion for sustainable innovation extends to every aspect of our operations and sets us apart in the industry. These investments are a testament to that dedication and keep raising the bar of quality and reliability of porcelain solutions firmly positioning Stonepeak Ceramics at the forefront of the industry and in line with our core values,” said Federica Minozzi, CEO of Iris Ceramica Group, parent company of Stonepeak.

Throughout 2023, Stonepeak Ceramics has embarked on a $10 million comprehensive program of capital investments with a focus on all aspects of the Tennessee production facility. These investments encompass cutting-edge production technologies and quality enhancements, firmly establishing Stonepeak Ceramics as the technological leader in the industry. The program includes a multi-phase manufacturing upgrade to the company’s Tennessee plant, which is expected to be completed at the end of December.

The plant upgrade will provide Stonepeak’s customers with XL gauged porcelain stoneware slabs and high-end large format materials of the highest quality and includes new polishing lines and new 12-bar digital printing machines with state-of-the-art capabilities. These upgrades will further improve the quality, innovation and design of the company’s products, including enhancement of through-veining porcelain solutions, expansion of color ranges and enhancement of polished finishes. Additional upgrades will also enable the company to stock higher inventory levels and guarantee faster turnaround times.

Furthermore, Stonepeak Ceramics will also be implementing a new warehouse management software to further improve stock management practices and better respond to expanding customers’ needs. The new system will increase handling, storing and shipping efficiency, helping meet surging demand and offering unparalleled support in the industry.

While these developments mark significant progress, Stonepeak Ceramics hinted at more investments to come, as the company remains steadfast in its mission to keep enhancing its operations, products and services and better serve its valued customers.

