EF Contract launches textural Kasuri, Kimono carpets

By FCNews Staff
KasuriDalton—Inspired by traditional Japanese textile design, EF Contract launched the new Kasuri and Kimono carpet tiles. These new styles are influenced by the traditional kimono that integrates a variety of textiles and textures to create a single garb, in addition to the Kasuri technique that uses fibers specifically dyed to create unique patterns.

“The Japanese practice of combining textiles and textures to create patterns has always intrigued me,” said Susan Curtis, director of product design and development for EF Contract. “This collection is rooted in traditional techniques but utilizes cutting-edge fiber technology.”

Both offerings are foundational products, allowing them to be used on their own or placed next to a highly patterned product. Kasuri features a defined, subtle visual, while Kimono is highly textural with an all-over pattern. The nine colorways cover the basic neutrals, making the selections appropriate for a variety of interiors. Colors are inspired by nature with a few brighter blue and green tones available.

The rich texture of the Kasuri and Kimono collection is achieved by EF Contract’s 100% Encore SD Ultima Nylon fiber. Encore SD is specifically engineered to maximize appearance retention with exceptional color performance and sustainability. Kasuri and Kimono is offered in 18 x 36 planks.

The foundational patterns and tempered colors make Kasuri and Kimono a natural fit for corporate interiors, public areas looking to add warmth, retail spaces and even education, particularly higher education.

