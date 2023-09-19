Mohawk releases 2022 ESG Report

Calhoun, Ga.—Mohawk Industries published its 2022 Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report, Connections That Create Value, which details the company’s progress toward its sustainability goals, highlights product innovation and shares stories that showcase the work accomplished by thousands of Mohawk employees around the globe.

For customers and other stakeholders, the report provides insights into how Mohawk is creating differentiated products across multiple price points to deliver environmentally positive choices for new construction and remodeling projects. The report also provides a resource for customers to respond to consumer questions about Mohawk’s products and practices, including background on how many sustainable collections are produced, a helpful explanation of product certifications and an overview of how Mohawk is making a difference in communities around the world.

“Sustainability is a key component of our business strategy and a core value for the thousands of women and men who make, sell and deliver our products,” said Jeff Lorberbaum, chairman and chief executive officer. “Within Mohawk, sustainability is not a stand-alone department or separate function – it is integrated into all we do. Our philosophy is simple: doing what is good is also good for our business.”

The 2022 ESG report marks the 14th consecutive year Mohawk has publicly presented its activities and objectives related to sustainability. Earlier this year, Mohawk promoted Malisa Maynard to serve as the company’s new chief sustainability officer. Maynard executes the enterprise’s ESG strategies and collaborates with teams across the business to identify opportunities for improvements and test new ideas.

“Mohawk’s annual ESG report outlines actions we are taking to improve our business and enhance how we impact the planet, our communities and the people with whom we share them,” Maynard said. “As we continue our focus on a sustainable future through product innovation, carbon reduction and water restoration, we have already significantly exceeded our 2025 goals in three important environmental categories: Scope 1 & 2 GHG emissions intensity; waste-to-landfill intensity; and water withdrawal intensity. We are energized by this progress, and we will continue to raise the bar on our performance.”

Among the many accomplishments outlined in Mohawk’s 2022 ESG report are:

Lowering greenhouse gas emissions : In 2022, Mohawk reduced the intensity of its Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions by 13.6% year over year and 35.3% from its 2010 baseline. Mohawk was recognized by USA Today as the only flooring company among America’s Climate Leaders in 2023.

: In 2022, Mohawk reduced the intensity of its Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions by 13.6% year over year and 35.3% from its 2010 baseline. Mohawk was recognized by USA Today as the only flooring company among America’s Climate Leaders in 2023. Driving product innovation to reduce carbon: All Mohawk Group commercial hard and soft surface flooring are Beyond Carbon Neutral, using energy-efficient technology, recycled content and sustainable practices throughout the supply chain. All remaining carbon emissions are counterbalanced through investments in credible third-party carbon offset projects, yielding a total 5% benefit.

All Mohawk Group commercial hard and soft surface flooring are Beyond Carbon Neutral, using energy-efficient technology, recycled content and sustainable practices throughout the supply chain. All remaining carbon emissions are counterbalanced through investments in credible third-party carbon offset projects, yielding a total 5% benefit. Advancing overall product circularity: In 2022, Mohawk captured 40 million pounds of end-of-lifecycle material to repurpose in addition to incorporating recycled content into thousands of residential and commercial products. More than 60% of Mohawk’s total manufacturing waste was recovered, recycled or reused in 2022.

In 2022, Mohawk captured 40 million pounds of end-of-lifecycle material to repurpose in addition to incorporating recycled content into thousands of residential and commercial products. More than 60% of Mohawk’s total manufacturing waste was recovered, recycled or reused in 2022. Improving water restoration : Mohawk’s global water intensity improved 46.7% from its 2010 baseline, reflecting millions of gallons of wastewater reused in manufacturing processes. Six of the company’s 11 North American ceramic tile facilities successfully reuse 100% of their process wastewater.

: Mohawk’s global water intensity improved 46.7% from its 2010 baseline, reflecting millions of gallons of wastewater reused in manufacturing processes. Six of the company’s 11 North American ceramic tile facilities successfully reuse 100% of their process wastewater. Expanding diversity in the workplace: In the U.S., more than 55% of Mohawk’s 2022 new hires were black, indigenous or people of color, raising the representation of these groups to 45% of the company’s total U.S. workforce.

Giving back in meaningful ways: Mohawk earned the 2023 Susan G. Komen Promise Award for the company’s two-decade leadership in the fight against breast cancer, which has raised almost $7 million to help find a cure.

To view Mohawk’s complete 2022 ESG report, please visit here.

To view the executive summary of the report, please visit here.

A brief video overview of Mohawk’s philosophy on sustainability is available here.