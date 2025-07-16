AHSG/Commercial USA welcome Service Finance Company

Roswell, Ga.—American Home Surfaces Group (AHSG) and Commercial USA announced a new partnership with Service Finance Company, a nationally licensed sales finance provider and industry leader in home improvement financing.

“Offering flexible, consumer-friendly financing options is a crucial advantage for our dealer and contractor members,” said Tony Wright, president, AHSG and Commercial USA. “Service Finance brings the tools and support our members need to help customers move forward confidently with their flooring purchases.”

This new relationship allows AHSG and Commercial USA members access to a comprehensive suite of financing programs through Service Finance, including promotional and standard installment loans for residential remodeling projects. Service Finance’s streamlined platform, competitive rates and quick approvals make it easier for flooring professionals to close sales and offer value-added solutions.

“We’re honored to join AHSG and Commercial USA as a supplier partner,” said Mark A. Alpert, senior vice president, director of retail sales for Service Finance. “Our goal is to help members grow their business by providing flexible financing options that empower more homeowners to say yes to their flooring projects.”