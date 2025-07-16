AHSG/Commercial USA welcome Service Finance Company

By FCNews Staff
HomeCommercialAHSG/Commercial USA welcome Service Finance Company

Roswell, Ga.—American Home Surfaces Group (AHSG) and Commercial USA announced a new partnership with Service Finance Company, a nationally licensed sales finance provider and industry leader in home improvement financing.

“Offering flexible, consumer-friendly financing options is a crucial advantage for our dealer and contractor members,” said Tony Wright, president, AHSG and Commercial USA. “Service Finance brings the tools and support our members need to help customers move forward confidently with their flooring purchases.”

This new relationship allows AHSG and Commercial USA members access to a comprehensive suite of financing programs through Service Finance, including promotional and standard installment loans for residential remodeling projects. Service Finance’s streamlined platform, competitive rates and quick approvals make it easier for flooring professionals to close sales and offer value-added solutions.

“We’re honored to join AHSG and Commercial USA as a supplier partner,” said Mark A. Alpert, senior vice president, director of retail sales for Service Finance. “Our goal is to help members grow their business by providing flexible financing options that empower more homeowners to say yes to their flooring projects.”

Previous article
Decocer launches Cubik tile collection
Next article
Unilin partners with Unispec, first Egyptian SPC licensee

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Featured Post

Flooring Sustainability Summit 2025 kicks off with powerful first day

FCNews Staff - 0
Washington, D.C.—The 2025 Flooring Sustainability Summit officially kicked off at the historic Mayflower Hotel, featuring a dynamic lineup of speakers, panels and workshops. Today’s...
Read more
News

Beauflor taps solar energy for manufacturing

FCNews Staff - 0
Cartersville, Ga.—Beauflor USA, an industry leader in flooring manufacturing, is now supporting its operations in Georgia with solar power. Beauflor recently energized Metro Atlanta’s...
Read more
News

Tarkett demonstrates marketing prowess with 11 awards

FCNews Staff - 0
Solon, Ohio—Tarkett was recently recognized in two international creative award competitions, the Hermes Creative Awards and the Viddy Awards, administered and judged by the...
Read more
News

Adleta Corporation acquires UCX Southwest

FCNews Staff - 0
Mansfield, Mass.—UCX has agreed to the acquisition of the assets of UCX Southwest (formerly Swiff-Train) by Reader’s Wholesale Distributors and the Adleta Corporation. Under this...
Read more
Installation

QEP unveils Roberts adhesive manufacturing plant

FCNews Staff - 0
Dalton—QEP celebrated the completion of its latest investment in American manufacturing with a ribbon-cutting ceremony to unveil its next-generation Roberts adhesive manufacturing plant, located...
Read more
News

AHF’s Bruce hardwood earns NWFA/NOFMA certification

FCNews Staff - 0
Mountville, Pa.—Bruce, the unfinished solid and engineered hardwood flooring from AHF Products, received certification from the National Wood Flooring Association’s (NWFA) NOFMA program. This...
Read more

Floor Covering News

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Circulation

Connect

Get Floor Covering News

SUBSCRIBE TO PRINT
Some text some message..
X