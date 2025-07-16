Unilin partners with Unispec, first Egyptian SPC licensee

By FCNews Staff
From left to right: Ruben Blomme (Finance Director, Unilin), Louis Van Roy (Business Development Director, Unilin), Nour Essam (Owner & CEO Unispec), Michiel Van Lysebettens (Sales Representative Unilin)

Waregem, Belgium—Unilin Technologies, the innovation and IP division of Unilin, announced a new licensing agreement with Unispec for Engineering Industries, marking a milestone as the first Egyptian SPC licensee to join Unilin’s network of excellence.

This strategic partnership supports Unilin Technologies’ role as the global reference in advanced flooring technologies. By adopting the Uniclic and Unidrop locking system, Unispec for Engineering Industries reinforces their commitment to quality, innovation and long-term growth. In addition to adopting the Uniclic and Unidrop locking systems, Unispec for Engineering Industries will also implement Unizip, a one-panel herringbone solution that simplifies installation and reduces supply chain complexities, and Flintile, a bevel technology that replicates the look of ceramic tiles with grouted joints for a fully waterproof floor. With these technologies, Unispec aims to lead the market with a wide range of premium and high-value-adding products for its customers.

“We are proud to announce our partnership with Unilin Technologies, a global leader in flooring technologies, as we take this major step towards establishing a premium SPC flooring production line in Egypt,” said Nour Essam CEO of Unispec for Engineering Industries. “The various locking systems stand out in the market for their reputation, reliability and ease of installation. On top of that, the Unilin Technologies team is known for the unparalleled level of support offered to both manufacturers and distributors. This end-to-end service commitment gives us the confidence that our products will perform all the way to the end customers. That level of reliability was exactly what we were looking for.”

As the industry’s most used angle locking system, Uniclic has long set the standard for installation efficiency and durability. Complementing this, Unidrop provides a robust and user-friendly fold-down mechanism, ensuring fast and reliable installation while minimizing the risk of edge damaging – a common claim in the industry on SPC floors. With Unizip and Flintile, installation of a herringbone & fully waterproof floor has never been easier and more reliable.

“By choosing to integrate a wide scale of locking technologies, Unispec for Engineering Industries signals a clear intention to manufacture premium SPC floors by prioritizing high-performance, premium locking systems”, said Louis Van Roy, business development director at Unilin Technologies. “We’re eager to support them as they bring this new SPC offering to life.”

