Trends shaping the future of wood flooring

By FCNews Columnist
woodAs we’re now well into 2025, the hardwood flooring industry continues to evolve in response to broader shifts in how people design and inhabit their spaces. From residential builds to commercial interiors, there’s a growing appetite for natural materials that offer both durability and design versatility—and wood remains a standout. With its timeless appeal and ability to suit a wide range of design aesthetics, it continues to be a foundational material in interior architecture.

A key trend gaining traction is the use of tactile, textured finishes. Glossy surfaces are making way for more organic aesthetics, like wire-brushed, matte or hand-scraped textures that bring warmth and visual depth to a room. These finishes complement today’s more relaxed and natural design styles and offer practical benefits, like helping to conceal everyday wear in high-traffic environments. As spaces become more lived-in and multifunctional—often shifting between home, work and leisure—the need for surfaces that feel grounded and authentic is more important than ever.

Patterned flooring is also having a moment. Traditional parquet designs are being reinterpreted in playful and bold ways. Larger planks, unique layouts and warm, tone-on-tone color schemes are helping designers reimagine classic motifs for modern applications. In a variety of locations patterned hardwood adds character and becomes a design feature in its own right. These creative expressions signal a broader embrace of personalization and storytelling within interior design.

Another notable shift is the expansion of wood beyond the floor plane. We’re seeing increasing use of timber for wall paneling, ceiling treatments and built-in architectural details. This growing demand reflects a broader movement toward cohesive interiors rooted in biophilic design where materials are chosen for their appearance and how they make a space feel. Designers and clients alike are embracing wood’s ability to soften interiors, add texture and evoke a sense of calm and warmth.

Of course, aesthetics alone don’t drive flooring decisions. Practicality remains central, especially when it comes to long-term performance and maintenance. Factors like footfall, subfloor conditions and lifestyle habits all influence the right flooring choice for a space. It’s important to strike a balance between visual impact and practical use while understanding that beautiful flooring also needs to stand the test of time and perform consistently in the environments it serves.

For that reason, engineered wood continues to be a reliable choice, especially for projects where stability and resilience are key. The quality of materials and installation can significantly impact performance, so selecting products from trusted suppliers who understand both design intent and technical requirements is critical.

As an industry, we’re being challenged—in the best possible way—to deliver wood surface solutions that meet the demands of a changing world while still celebrating the timeless appeal of natural materials.

Jordon Munro is the managing director of Havwoods North America, where he leads the strategic direction and commercial performance of the business. With a background in both privately owned and private equity-backed organizations, Munro brings deep experience in driving sustainable growth, operational excellence and market expansion.

