Unilin expands partnership with TZ Group

By FCNews Staff
HomeCategoriesInstallationUnilin expands partnership with TZ Group

TZWaregem, Belgium—Unilin Technologies, a global leader in innovative flooring technologies, has expanded its licensing partnership with the Zhejiang Tianzhen Technology (also known as “TZ”) group of companies. This expansion focuses on Unilin’s patented PET-based P-SPC core material, redefining the resilient flooring market with its eco-conscious approach.

P-SPC is a PET-based product that not only combines the best features of SPC flooring, such as water resistance, while also championing sustainability and eco-friendliness, thanks to the use of recycled materials such as P-SPC or PET bottles.

“We are proud to be the pioneers in upgrading resilient flooring products and introducing the new PET-based products to the market,” said Fang Qinghua, president of TZ. “Unilin’s P-SPC technology perfectly aligns with our dedication to innovation, sustainability and a circular economy. This collaboration marks a significant step forward in offering eco-friendly flooring solutions to our customers.”

Vietnam Xino Technology Materials, the subsidiary company of TZ, started production of the PET flooring products, which they showcased during the Hannover Domotex tradeshow. Unilin will also showcase the technology at The International Surfaces Event in Las Vegas at booth 2361.

Previous article
Happy Feet, Moxie Flooring Distribution join forces
Next article
Stonepeak celebrates 20 years

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Featured Company

Exclusive: Mohawk leverages the power of innovation

Steve Feldman - 0
National Harbor, Md.—Paul De Cock’s first five years at the helm of Mohawk Flooring has focused on two things: satisfying the needs of the...
Read more
News

Stonepeak celebrates 20 years

FCNews Staff - 0
Chicago—Stonepeak, the U.S. operation of the Italian Iris Ceramica Group and a prominent manufacturer of high-tech porcelain and stoneware solutions, is celebrating its...
Read more
News

Happy Feet, Moxie Flooring Distribution join forces

FCNews Staff - 0
Chattanooga, Tenn.—Happy Feet, a distributor of luxury vinyl plank and tile, has joined forces with Moxie Flooring Distribution, an Arizona-based flooring distributor with a...
Read more
Featured Post

Dealers descend on Surfaces with a purpose

Ken Ryan - 0
Penny Carnino, director of operations for Grigsby’s Carpet, Tile & Hardwood in Tulsa, Okla., doesn’t need to compete in a marathon to get her...
Read more
Column

WOFB: Embracing the power of community

FCNews Columnist - 0
The biggest victory of my life was prevailing in a family court case that was so wildly unusual it has since influenced legislators, law...
Read more
Featured Post

What’s happening at Surfaces ’24

FCNews Staff - 0
The International Surfaces Event (TISE)—Surfaces ’24—taking place this week at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas, is shaping up to be its...
Read more

Floor Covering News

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Circulation

Connect

Get Floor Covering News

SUBSCRIBE TO PRINT
Some text some message..
X