Unilin expands partnership with TZ Group

Waregem, Belgium—Unilin Technologies, a global leader in innovative flooring technologies, has expanded its licensing partnership with the Zhejiang Tianzhen Technology (also known as “TZ”) group of companies. This expansion focuses on Unilin’s patented PET-based P-SPC core material, redefining the resilient flooring market with its eco-conscious approach.

P-SPC is a PET-based product that not only combines the best features of SPC flooring, such as water resistance, while also championing sustainability and eco-friendliness, thanks to the use of recycled materials such as P-SPC or PET bottles.

“We are proud to be the pioneers in upgrading resilient flooring products and introducing the new PET-based products to the market,” said Fang Qinghua, president of TZ. “Unilin’s P-SPC technology perfectly aligns with our dedication to innovation, sustainability and a circular economy. This collaboration marks a significant step forward in offering eco-friendly flooring solutions to our customers.”

Vietnam Xino Technology Materials, the subsidiary company of TZ, started production of the PET flooring products, which they showcased during the Hannover Domotex tradeshow. Unilin will also showcase the technology at The International Surfaces Event in Las Vegas at booth 2361.