What’s happening at Surfaces ’24

The International Surfaces Event (TISE)—Surfaces ’24—taking place this week at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas, is shaping up to be its largest show in eight years, according to Informa Exhibitions, which manages the show. Based on current registration numbers, attendance is trending 20% higher than last year. More importantly, show organizers are expecting the strongest international participation since 2019.

“We are really excited for an industry event that is going to be one of the largest on the exhibitor side,” said Amie Gilmore, show director. “We are looking forward to seeing both old and new faces.”

There will be no shortage of activities and events for Surfaces ’24 attendees. On tap are scores of educational classes, networking events and, of course, new product demonstrations. This year’s event will also feature a newfound focus on wellness, according to Informa.

This year also marks a shift to a Wednesday-to-Friday schedule as opposed to the regular Tuesday-to-Thursday format—primarily due to venue availability, according to Informa. More importantly, the Mandalay Bay Convention Center has been completely renovated since the last Surfaces event.