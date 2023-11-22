TISE exhibit hall nearly sold out

Las Vegas–Industry manufacturers have secured their exhibit spaces in droves for this year’s International Surface Event (TISE) in anticipation of connecting with the industry this January. The exhibit hall is now 99% sold out, according to show organizers, and the nearly 400,000-square-foot exhibit hall is wall-to-wall with products, services, networking and learning opportunities.

Architects, builders, contractors, designers, distributors, installers, fabricators, inspectors, remodelers, retailers, quarriers and other specifying and purchasing professionals for surface materials are encouraged to register now to experience it all.

Industry manufacturers and suppliers wanting to exhibit at TISE 2024 should not delay, reach out to the TISE team today. A waiting list will be made once the exhibit hall is sold out.

Surfaces features

Home to the broadest and most in-depth display and resource center of soft and hard surface materials and services in North America, Surfaces is a mega event underneath The International Surface Event (TISE) branding. A ticket to TISE provides access to the full Surfaces exhibit hall, features and resources. Surfaces is hosted in Halls D, E and F inside the Mandalay Bay Convention Center with the Surfaces entrance accessible from the Bayside E/F Lobby. Inside the SURFACES event, you can expect to experience:

TISE features 600+ industry manufacturers to include exhibitors

NWFA Hardwood Pavilion

COVER Connect Pavilion

Wools Pavilion

Sessions at the Surfaces Theatre

Distributor Lounge

Puppy Love Wellness Bar + Lounge, sponsored by Shaw

Coverings Canada Lounge

Happy hours, parties and networking galore