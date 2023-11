Santa Fe Springs, Calif.—Lions Floor is again expanding its team with the addition of Kevin Flannigan, who is joining Lions Floor as director of tech services.

Flannigan has more than 40 years in the flooring industry. He has 25 years as a flooring mechanic and 18 years in technical services. According to the company, Flannigan was able to be a part of launch of new products nationally that are said to have changed the industry—such as fiberglass sheet vinyl, floating LVT, WPC and SPC.