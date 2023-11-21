J+J launches Function carpet tile

By FCNews Staff
function carpet tileDalton–J+J Flooring introduced Function, a carpet tile that is complementary to the existing Structure broadloom with refreshed and expanded colorways. The precision of architectural design that determines the functionality of a structure is the inspiration for this refined new collection.

“The harmonious nature of Function to the existing broadloom product gives designers more options,” noted Laura Holzer, design manager at J+J Flooring.

The Function carpet tile has a molded wash of pattern with a subtle hint of texture and is said to provide a seamless appearance between tiles. Structure features a clean form with a pristine nubby appearance, serving as a proportional complement to Function. Both are offered in nine saturated neutrals covering the entire color spectrum from cool to warm.

Constructed with the Encore SD Ultima Nylon, Function and Structure are specifically engineered to maximize color retention and overall performance. Both Function’s Nexus Modular backing and Structure’s PremierBac Plus backing contain pre-consumer recycled content, contribute to LEED certification and are recyclable through the J+J Flooring R4 Carpet Reclamation Program.

