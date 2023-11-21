Waregem, Belgium–Happy Feet International, a national distributor of flooring materials, is working closely with Unilin Technologies and integrating Unilin’s cutting-edge solutions across its entire range of locking products. “Since our start in 2012, Happy Feet has supported the Unilin Technologies locking systems,” said Casey Johnson and his son CJ Johnson, co-founders of Happy Feet International. “Through the years we experimented with other systems, but quickly realized the significant impact of the specific locking system on the installation experience, claim rate and quality perception of our products. Therefore, we not only decided to switch back all our locking systems to the trusted solutions of Unilin Technologies, but we also strengthened the relationship to include direct access to their click experts, quality control expertise/data and, most importantly, their newest innovations before they are made public.” Floris Koopmans, sales director IP at Unilin Technologies, added, “The cooperation with Happy Feet is a clear win-win. Not only will Happy Feet have our technical expertise and marketing support, but they will also enjoy direct connections with Unilin’s licensed manufacturing base and granting them early access to our newest innovations. It not only allows us to present our state-of-the-art technologies and newest innovations, but it also provides us with an even better representation in the U.S. market due to Happy Feet’s nationwide distribution.” According to the companies, this partnership marks an exciting future and aims to influence the standards in the flooring industry.
Happy Feet, Unilin strengthen partnership
