Happy Feet, Moxie Flooring Distribution join forces

By FCNews Staff
Happy FeetChattanooga, Tenn.—Happy Feet, a distributor of luxury vinyl plank and tile, has joined forces with Moxie Flooring Distribution, an Arizona-based flooring distributor with a strong presence in the West Coast region.

“We have known the team at Moxie Flooring Distribution for many years and have always admired their hard work, great attitude, strong character and overall excellence,” shared Casey Johnson, co-founder of Happy Feet International. “We have enjoyed doing business with them for many years, and we reached a point where we all agreed that a merger of HFI and Moxie would be very beneficial for both parties. We look forward to many great years working together with the Moxie boys.”

Happy Feet International The combined entity is poised to offer a range of high-quality vinyl flooring solutions, capitalizing on the strengths of both organizations. Customers, partners and stakeholders across the West Coast can anticipate enhanced services and a diverse product portfolio as a result of this groundbreaking union.

“We are extremely proud of this merger,” stated Tracy Lassen and Jared Boyle, co-owners of Moxie Flooring Distribution. “Happy Feet International is a premier name in national vinyl flooring, and we believe that Moxie is a premier name in distribution. This groundbreaking union brings together two industry leaders, each with a rich history of excellence in distributing high-quality vinyl plank flooring solutions.”

The merger leverages the rich history of excellence that both companies bring to the table, promising a seamless integration of resources and networks. As the newly united force takes shape, it is positioned to not only elevate its market presence but also the flooring industry as a whole, setting a new standard for vinyl plank and tile distribution on the West Coast.

