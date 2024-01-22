Dealers descend on Surfaces with a purpose

Penny Carnino, director of operations for Grigsby’s Carpet, Tile & Hardwood in Tulsa, Okla., doesn’t need to compete in a marathon to get her 26.2 miles in. She can attend Surfaces instead. Last year, Carnino walked nearly 27 miles over the course of four days, meeting with customers and prospecting for products for her showroom. Her journey through Mandalay Bay Convention Center is a familiar one, as hundreds of flooring professionals make the annual pilgrimage to Las Vegas to be where the action is—the one flooring show where the industry’s movers and shakers convene.

As anyone who has attended can attest, Surfaces is a grind. It’s also a tremendous opportunity to accomplish goals for your business.

Floor Covering News asked retailers and distributors about their objectives for this year’s show.

We like to connect with our partners and get an idea of what their plans are for the year. We also like to chat about how we can help each other in the coming year. – Chris Consentino, Hadinger Flooring, Naples, Fla.

Surfaces gives you the opportunity to see a magnitude of products and services all under one roof. It’s always an exciting time of year to refresh your product assortment. – Bruce Odette, Carpet Exchange, Denver

Surfaces has always been about new introductions and deciding which new products might refresh our floors. We also check new color trends and take that back to our RSAs. – Penny Carnino, Grigsby’s Carpet Tile & Hardwood, Tulsa, Okla.

We are hoping for a productive NFA vendor meeting and to see what the latest trends are in the industry. We hope to see innovations in installation products, along with marketing solutions. – Raffi Sarmazian, Sarmazian Brothers Flooring, Cambridge, Ontario, Canada

We attend to see the newest trends as well as product innovations. A second benefit is it allows us to meet with our current suppliers but on a larger scale than when coming to our locations. – John Sher, Adleta, Carrollton, Texas

We use [Surfaces] to button up any pending selections, meet with current and potential FCA Network members and gauge the overall reactions from dealers on new innovations. – Liz Rivera, FCA Network, Shorewood, Ill.

As a stocking dealer we are always on the hunt for incredible deals on inventory purchases. Additionally, we are looking for the latest innovations and trends that may affect our business in the future. – Greg Loeffler, Pierce Flooring, Billings, Mont.

Surfaces is a great opportunity to meet with fellow distributors and share new ideas and business practices. It’s always interesting to walk the show and meet with potential new suppliers. – Dave White, Tri-West Ltd., Santa Fe Springs, Calif.