Happy Feet set to host Chattavegas 3.0 event

Chattanooga, Tenn.—Happy Feet International is set to host its third annual Vegas-themed expo here June 22, 2023 from 12 p.m. – 8 p.m—Chattavegas 3.0. The company took a gamble by initiating the event in response to the COVID-19 pandemic when it was unable to travel to the Las Vegas trade shows.

“During the pandemic many of the top flooring expos in Las Vegas, which are crucial to how our industry does business, were postponed,” said Casey Johnson, CEO. “We brainstormed and came up with the idea to bring old-time Vegas to our warehouse in Chattanooga, and it ended up being a hit with our customers and a win for our business.”

Fun and games

The main event will include casino games such as blackjack, craps, poker and slot machines from 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., as well as exclusive flooring promos, incentives and product intros. Lunch, snacks and dinner will be provided along with two open bars and promo goods given away all day long. At 7 p.m., Happy Feet will be drawing for 15 high-end prizes.

As Chattavegas has continued to grow, many first timers will be joining returning customers for the annual event. Last year, more than 100 guests attended the event, and Happy Feet said it is expecting an even bigger turnout with more than 300 people planning to attend this year’s event.

A Royal Flush of deals

There will be exclusive deals only available at Chattavegas 3.0, and the showroom will give a first peek at Happy Feet’s selections of LVP. Compared to previous years, Happy Feet’s Chattavegas 3.0 will have a larger amount of inventory on hand, specifically for the event. There will also be more promotions and specials on products than ever before.

Additionally, the cutoff date has been extended for customers to get their airfare and lodging paid for. Customers who purchase a minimum of three pallets of the products listed below, or any Happy Feet display, will get up to two nights of their lodging reimbursed. Customers who purchase six pallets or more will receive up to two nights of lodging and be reimbursed for airfare up to $600 per person. Any combination of the following products qualify customers for the deal.

• Atlas • Pinnacle • Extreme Cork • Quick Fit • Freedom • Rescue • Liberty • Stone Elegance II • Malibu • Titan • Manhattan • Urban Design Click • Perseverance • Urban Design LL

“One of our company slogans is, ‘We make great flooring and have a ton of fun doing it,’” said Paige Johnson, PR director. “Our main goal with the Chattavegas show is to bring our team, customers and dealers together and be able to connect and get to know them and their businesses better, all while having a whole lot of fun. It gives everyone a chance to get an in-person feel for our unique company culture, like putting a face to a name.”

This is the first Chattavegas event where Happy Feet will have all of its regional sales managers on site for the event. Additionally, the event has grown to include five sponsors—some of Happy Feet’s top vendors—who will all have representatives at Chattavegas 3.0.

Let’s deal you in

Happy Feet is partnering with The Read House, the host hotel for Chattavegas 3.0 accommodations. Current and new customers are eligible to register for the event, and new customers must sign up for an account to attend. Register here.