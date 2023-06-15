RIVA looks to strengthen ties with A&D community

By FCNews Staff
Maria Astiaso

Miami—RIVA, producer of upscale hardwood flooring, tiles and other building materials, has named Maria Astiaso its new head of architecture & design. This new position at the company aims to strengthen its ties to the A&D community while creating powerful alliances with those influential in developing groundbreaking residential and commercial projects.

“Maria brings a passion for creativity and innovation along with extensive experience and collaboration with renowned international architects and designers such as Richard Rogers, Aldo Cibic and Luis Vidal + Architects,” said Borja Iglesias, RIVA CEO. “As head of A&D, she will engage with industry professionals, organizations and leaders. One of her first projects is to create new tools and develop educational resources for the architecture and design community, including the American Institute of Architects (AIA).”

This high-profile RIVA installation in Fort Worth, Texas, was produced in conjunction with Susan Semmelman Interiors.

An experienced design professional, Astiaso’s work includes projects at airport terminals in London and Boston. “We encourage industry members to connect with Maria and explore the possibilities for collaboration,” Iglesias noted. “Whether you are an architect, designer or industry professional, we believe that together we can create a better future for our field.”

 

