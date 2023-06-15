Laticrete upgrades Hydro Ban design

By FCNews Staff
Laticrete upgrades Hydro Ban design

hydro banBethany, Conn.—Laticrete, a leading manufacturer of globally proven construction solutions for the building industry, has reengineered the Hydro Ban Bonding Flanges and Tile-In Drains to offer a lower-profile design making installation faster, easier and more user-friendly in mortar bed and pre-formed shower pan installations.

“We talked directly with installers in the field and other industry professionals to get feedback about how to best streamline our Bonding Flanges and Tile-In Drains to help them take their installations to the next level,” said said Dustin Prevete, senior product manager. As with all Laticrete products, we strive to create innovative solutions that installers can trust to save them time and effort, while ensuring more accurate and level installations.”

The upgraded Bonding Flanges and Tile-In Drains now include a pre-sloped flange that eliminates the need for additional slope adjustment during installation and works with a wider variety of tile types, sizes and thicknesses to accommodate ever-changing tile designs, styles and materials.

The new Tile-in Drain features a streamlined design that allows it to work with a greater variety of tile types and thicknesses. Some of the main features include a tile height indicator, waste outlet protection cap, silicone feet and a positionable adjusting ring.

The newly designed Bonding Flange features a lower profile and a redesigned adjusting ring allowing the existing 4 x 4 drain grates to sit lower in the overall assembly. The drain grates are comprised of high-quality 304L stainless steel and are available in three popular designer finishes: brushed stainless, polished stainless and oil-rubbed bronze.

The Hydro Ban Bonding Flange and Tile-In Drain are made with durable, high-quality materials resistant to corrosion and degradation, ensuring long-lasting performance and reliability. Convenient 10 packs are now also available for easier stocking and inventory control.

