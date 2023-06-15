Coverings 2023 on-demand content now available

Orlando, Fla.—Coverings, the preeminent event for the ceramic tile and natural stone industry in North America, has released on-demand content from select learning sessions recorded live at Coverings 2023, which took place at the Orange County Convention Center, April 18-21, 2023.

Tile and stone professionals around the globe can access the Coverings website and YouTube channel to benefit from a vast collection of virtual education comprised of more than 100 recorded learning opportunities from Coverings 2023. The on-demand content provides a diverse range of educational resources to explore, watch and experience year-round from the comfort of users’ homes and offices.

On-demand education from Coverings 2023, spanning all tile and stone industry segments, has been categorized into four distinct playlists based on session type, guiding users to the sector that is most applicable to their educational needs, for easy browsing and learning purposes.

Viewers of the content can peruse the extensive lineup of newly available content that was recorded at Coverings 2023’s three show floor stages—Installation Innovation Stage, Trends & Solutions Stage and Fabricator Stage—as well as the many dynamic conference sessions that took place off-stage and in breakout conference rooms.

Education recordings available via the “Installation Innovation Stage” playlist include “how-to” classes on a wide variety of new product installations, providing viewers with the opportunity to learn or brush up on the invaluable techniques that ensure highly successful tile and stone installations.

The “Trends & Solutions Stage” playlist recaps the tile and stone industry’s latest product trends and solutions that were introduced and highlighted at Coverings 2023.

On-demand content recorded live from the “Fabricator Stage” video library treats viewers with practical presentations and demonstrations from experts in the stone and fabrication industry.

Coverings’ “Conference Sessions” playlist hosts a generous number of worthwhile panel discussions, interactive sessions and insightful presentations from leading industry experts on trending topics derived from the show’s core tenets: “Sustainability,” “Health & Wellness,” “Outdoor Spaces” and “Timeless Luxury.”