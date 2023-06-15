Daltile Statements conference kicks off in Cabo

Cabo San Lucas, Mexico—Daltile’s multi-faceted conference for its Statements Elite Daltile Dealer Program at the Hardrock Resort has kicked off here this week. The conference is held every other year and is designed to further solidify and increase the value of the partnership between Daltile and its Statements dealers as well as give dealers the chance to network with fellow members.

“The Statements members are all industry peers and while we are further equipping them for success at this year’s conference, we are also giving them the opportunity to get to know each other better,” said Patrick Warren, vice president of residential sales, dealer and showrooms for Dal-Tile. “The conference includes group time for members to engage with other dealers from across the nation. Industry friends sharing hugs, handshakes and high-fives is a big part of this week! Also important to the conference experience is the time dealers get to spend with the supporting vendor partners for the conference including: Acufloor, Bostik, ColorFast, Custom Tile Installation Systems, Hydro-Blok, Mapei, MiTek, Schluter Systems, SunTouch and Trimaco.”

Chip Wade, HGTV star and DIY expert, was a keynote speaker at the event. He spoke of a unique project he did with his father in northwest Georgia using Daltile products.

“The current membership of our Statements program includes 114 business owners nationwide, representing 256 business locations,” Warren added. “Being part of this Daltile group equips them with a completely unique system of selling solutions driven by digital marketing. We are fully engaged in serving them in the present and investing in their future. The success of their businesses is due in part to embracing the ‘5 Core Pillars’ of the Statements Elite Daltile Dealer Program: Lead generation, consumer financing, co-op advertising, promotional campaigns and superior merchandising systems.”

The marketing team, including Paij Thorn-Brooks, vice president of marketing (front right), spoke to the group about the program’s new marketing features. Those features include include digital enhancements, including easier sample ordering, links to the visualizer, a comparison tool and much more.

The program is being enhanced with a select number of higher-end Marazzi products. Twenty five new styles will be added, including bolder, unique looks.

“On the business front, each of the attending members is a market leader with very ambitious goals for their businesses,” Warren said. “So, we are also effectively using this week to ensure they are fully utilizing the benefits from the Statements program to grow their business and increase their revenue. This week, we are launching new programs, packages, and services—where we have taken our already successful Statements program components and evolved them to the next higher level as technology, the consumer shopping journey and the industry have changed. As with everything we do, Daltile’s underlying goal is to help our customers achieve success with our products, growing their business and increasing their revenue.”