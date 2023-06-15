Daltile Statements conference kicks off in Cabo

By Steve Feldman
Home Featured Post Daltile Statements conference kicks off in Cabo

Cabo San Lucas, Mexico—Daltile’s multi-faceted conference for its Statements Elite Daltile Dealer Program at the Hardrock Resort has kicked off here this week. The conference is held every other year and is designed to further solidify and increase the value of the partnership between Daltile and its Statements dealers as well as give dealers the chance to network with fellow members.

“The Statements members are all industry peers and while we are further equipping them for success at this year’s conference, we are also giving them the opportunity to get to know each other better,” said Patrick Warren, vice president of residential sales, dealer and showrooms for Dal-Tile. “The conference includes group time for members to engage with other dealers from across the nation. Industry friends sharing hugs, handshakes and high-fives is a big part of this week! Also important to the conference experience is the time dealers get to spend with the supporting vendor partners for the conference including: Acufloor, Bostik, ColorFast, Custom Tile Installation Systems, Hydro-Blok, Mapei, MiTek, Schluter Systems, SunTouch and Trimaco.”

Chip Wade, HGTV star and DIY expert, was a keynote speaker at the event. He spoke of a unique project he did with his father in northwest Georgia using Daltile products.

“The current membership of our Statements program includes 114 business owners nationwide, representing 256 business locations,” Warren added. “Being part of this Daltile group equips them with a completely unique system of selling solutions driven by digital marketing. We are fully engaged in serving them in the present and investing in their future. The success of their businesses is due in part to embracing the ‘5 Core Pillars’ of the Statements Elite Daltile Dealer Program: Lead generation, consumer financing, co-op advertising, promotional campaigns and superior merchandising systems.”

Daltile Statements

The marketing team, including Paij Thorn-Brooks, vice president of marketing (front right), spoke  to the group about the program’s new marketing features. Those features include include digital enhancements, including easier sample ordering, links to the visualizer, a comparison tool and much more.

The program is being enhanced with a select number of higher-end Marazzi products. Twenty five new styles will be added, including bolder, unique looks.

“On the business front, each of the attending members is a market leader with very ambitious goals for their businesses,” Warren said. “So, we are also effectively using this week to ensure they are fully utilizing the benefits from the Statements program to grow their business and increase their revenue. This week, we are launching new programs, packages, and services—where we have taken our already successful Statements program components and evolved them to the next higher level as technology, the consumer shopping journey and the industry have changed. As with everything we do, Daltile’s underlying goal is to help our customers achieve success with our products, growing their business and increasing their revenue.”

Previous articleMohawk announces first Latino Leadership Institute graduating class
Next articleCoverings 2023 on-demand content now available

RELATED ARTICLES

News

Happy Feet set to host Chattavegas 3.0 event

FCNews Staff - 0
Chattanooga, Tenn.—Happy Feet International is set to host its third annual Vegas-themed expo here June 22, 2023 from 12 p.m. – 8 p.m—Chattavegas 3.0....
Read more
News

Coverings 2023 on-demand content now available

FCNews Staff - 0
Orlando, Fla.—Coverings, the preeminent event for the ceramic tile and natural stone industry in North America, has released on-demand content from select learning sessions...
Read more
Commercial

NeoCon 2023 kicks off in Chicago

Megan Salzano-Birch - 0
Chicago— NeoCon 2023, the commercial industry’s preeminent trade show, kicked off here this week with a level of energy and attendance not seen since...
Read more

Must Read

News

RIVA looks to strengthen ties with A&D community

FCNews Staff - 0
Miami—RIVA, producer of upscale hardwood flooring, tiles and other building materials, has named Maria Astiaso its new head of architecture & design. This new...
Read more
News

Happy Feet set to host Chattavegas 3.0 event

FCNews Staff - 0
Chattanooga, Tenn.—Happy Feet International is set to host its third annual Vegas-themed expo here June 22, 2023 from 12 p.m. – 8 p.m—Chattavegas 3.0....
Read more
Installation

Laticrete upgrades Hydro Ban design

FCNews Staff - 0
Bethany, Conn.—Laticrete, a leading manufacturer of globally proven construction solutions for the building industry, has reengineered the Hydro Ban Bonding Flanges and Tile-In Drains...
Read more
News

Coverings 2023 on-demand content now available

FCNews Staff - 0
Orlando, Fla.—Coverings, the preeminent event for the ceramic tile and natural stone industry in North America, has released on-demand content from select learning sessions...
Read more
Featured Post

Daltile Statements conference kicks off in Cabo

Steve Feldman - 0
Cabo San Lucas, Mexico—Daltile's multi-faceted conference for its Statements Elite Daltile Dealer Program at the Hardrock Resort has kicked off here this week. The...
Read more
News

Mohawk announces first Latino Leadership Institute graduating class

FCNews Staff - 0
Dalton—In partnership with the Latin American Association and the University of Georgia’s J.W. Fanning Institute of Leadership Development, Mohawk Industries has announced the graduation...
Read more

Floor Covering News

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Circulation

Connect

Get Floor Covering News

SUBSCRIBE TO PRINT
Some text some message..
X