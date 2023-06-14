Mohawk announces first Latino Leadership Institute graduating class

By FCNews Staff
Latino Leadership InstituteDalton—In partnership with the Latin American Association and the University of Georgia’s J.W. Fanning Institute of Leadership Development, Mohawk Industries has announced the graduation of the inaugural class of the Dalton/Whitfield Latino Leadership Institute. 

The program was created as an opportunity to develop and empower future Latin American leaders and advocates for the Latin American community in Northwest Georgia. The 2023 class was selected based on their passion for and commitment to their communities. They participated in a series of sessions designed to enhance their leadership capabilities, community knowledge, influence and strategic skillsets. 

At the graduation event on June 9, 2023, held at the Junior Achievement Discovery Center of Dalton, the 23 participants were recognized for their completion of the program and their commitment to the process and to the betterment of the Northwest Georgia community. 

“One of the biggest needs in our community right now is leadership,” said Dalton Mayor David Pennington in his remarks to the event attendees. “And in particular, Latino leadership.” 

Associate director of the J.W. Fanning Institute at UGA, Maritza Soto, who led most of the sessions, added in her closing speech, “communities that invest in leadership are more vibrant and more prosperous as a result. This group is committed to the vitality of Dalton and Whitfield county, and we can’t wait to see what you do next.” 

The 2023 Dalton/Whitfield Latino Leadership Institute graduates are: Adan Amaro; Norma Barragan; Leticia Casas; Ricardo Castro; Sara Caycho; Maria V. Estrada; Juan Manuel Ferreira Zamora; Luis Flores-Vega; Celina Gomez; Rafael Guzman; Nashely Hernandez; Luis Herrera; Kristhel Marcia; Michelle Martinez; Erika Moreno; Lisleni Pace; Britthany Ponce; Luis Prieto; Kiko Rodriguez; Nubia Ruiz; Sergio Santos; Maria Vazquez; and Daniel Villalobos. 

“We hope this has been an experience that has and will continue to benefit not only each of you individually, but also the Latin American experience in northwest Georgia, and the entire community, across all cultures and demographics,” Mohawk Commercial HR Director Jaime Colon said in his comments to the group. “All of you here today, completing this program, are the next leaders, influencers and motivators in our community to drive engagement on important topics and efforts to positively impact the communities in which we all live and work.” 

The Dalton/Whitfield Latino Leadership Institute is fully funded by Mohawk Industries, with programming built and delivered by the University of Georgia through the support and insight of the Latin American Association. Plans for 2024 are currently underway, and application opportunities will be announced in the fall. 

