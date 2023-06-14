Main Street commercial market primed for a grand reopening

In the wake of the tumultuous COVID-19 pandemic, Main Street commercial businesses found themselves facing unprecedented challenges. However, as the dust settled and recovery efforts took hold, a remarkable revitalization began to unfold last year. The heart and soul of local communities witnessed a resilient rebound.

“The Main Street marketplace is—and always will be—a driver in the market economy,” said Glenn King, vice president of sales, Southeast region, Stanton Carpet. “And this portion of the commercial segment is growing, even coming out of COVID-19.”

2023 is considered a bounce back year, as the nation recovers from a pandemic that caused major disruptions in construction and renovation projects, leading to delays and cancellations. While growth prospects are promising, several big-picture factors are causing headwinds on Main Street. These include inflationary pressures, supply chain disruptions, labor shortages, consumer spending levels and higher lending rates.

These and other macro issues are influencing the need or willingness of enterprises to expand or renovate their premises. “There have been concerns about higher inflation and rising interest rates within the lending industry over the past year,” King added. “However, the American consumer continues to spend. This has led to smaller Main Street businesses trying to expand their labor force to accommodate this trend, thus leading to an economy that has consistently added jobs over this same time period.”

Main Street is on track to account for approximately 30% share of the estimated $6.6 billion-plus commercial flooring market, with specified contract representing the lion’s share of sales, preliminary FCNews research shows. It is considered a service intensive market where the majority of business is generated from local residential dealers and flooring contractors. “We think this is going to be a very good year for Main Street,” said Robb Myer, vice president, Aladdin Commercial.

There is cause for optimism as many small businesses—including local retailers, restaurants, cafes, boutique shops, offices and service-based establishments—are coming back to life after facing more than two years of temporary closures, reduced operating hours and limited customer capacity. “The performance of various commercial sectors last year was influenced by the overall economic conditions and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic,” Quentin Quathamer, director of Main Street Commercial, Philadelphia Commercial, pointed out.

What’s hot now

Just as they do at home, Main Street customers desire variety of design, performance, ease of maintenance and budget options when shopping for flooring. Hard surfaces is the dominant product used in Main Street settings, accounting for the majority of sales while carpet represents the balance. Demand for carpet is growing in certain Main Street applications, such as hospitality, retail applications and doctors/ dentist offices.

“Typically, Main Street commercial businesses tend to use LVT or hard surfaces in specific areas,” Aladdin’s Myer observed. “But they still want that sound reduction or noise absorption with carpet.”

Interior design is a critical element for luring shoppers into brick-and-mortar stores and inspiring them to share their experiences on social media. To that end, retail stores are sprucing up to create inviting and comfortable shopping environments while attracting more people. In the last decade, the segment was hard hit by online retailers who provided convenience, competitive pricing and extensive selections, according to industry studies.

“Main Street consumers are looking for durability, non-commercial looks with commercial wearability, ease of maintenance and installation,” Stanton’s King said. “The desire to have a residential/warm design—with commercial durability at a value—is front of mind for most Main Street commercial customers.”

The primary floors specified for retail stores include LVT, ceramic tile, hardwood and polished concrete. These products cater to their diverse needs, combining style, functionality and resilience to withstand heavy foot traffic. Wood and carpet tile are often specified in high-end retail spaces while VCT and rubber are found in other public areas.

“In retail, you tend to see vinyl tile and vinyl planks,” said Brian Carson, president and CEO, AHF Products. Corporate office space is a different story. “Office flooring installations use more carpet tile and vinyl plank flooring and less broadloom carpet and sheet vinyl. You see some rubber in stairwells and ceramic in certain areas.”

In the medical office space, facility managers are increasingly specifying resilient floors, reflecting the shift toward flooring solutions that prioritize cleanliness, durability and ease of maintenance to meet hygiene and safety standards. This criteria varies, however, depending on space usage. For example, sheet vinyl is ideal for rooms requiring seamless installation and infection control properties while linoleum is positioned as an environmentally friendly choice for areas needing antimicrobial, stain and bacteria resistance.

“These projects have a mix of technical requirements, floor surfaces and more upscale finishes that our members prefer to execute,” noted Mark Bischoff, president and CEO, Starnet Worldwide Commercial Flooring Partnership.

Medical office buildings are using broadloom in patient waiting areas and carpet tile in corridors and other public areas. As Stanton’s King noted: “The durability and design of carpet tile in public spaces allows a facility manager and designer to create an appealing environment while ensuring the ease of care and maintenance, all in all creating a true return on their investment.”

Influential trends

Main Street commercial settings include a blend of modern and vintage aesthetics, sustainable and eco-friendly materials, versatility and uniqueness. Many small businesses strive for a unique and eclectic style that combines contemporary elements with nods to the area’s history. “As a flooring supplier, there is a lot of opportunity to serve this marketplace growth through affordable design and product innovation,” King noted.

A case in point is restaurants, where flooring choices largely depend on the desired ambiance, durability requirements and maintenance preferences. LVT, porcelain tile, hardwood and even polished concrete are among the popular selections, depending on the space. “Restaurants often include significant technical attention to the kitchen flooring, safety considerations and more durable and elegant products,” Starnet’s Bischoff pointed out.

Given the influx of people working remotely, commercial carpet is finding new uses inside the home. “Softness and color coordination, within broadloom, allows for a comfortable/relaxed atmosphere in a home office environment to meditate stress,” Stanton’s King said.