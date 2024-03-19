Interface releases new carpet introductions

Atlanta—Interface, a global flooring solutions company and leader in sustainability, has released three new carpet introductions—Open Air Stria, Open Ended and World Woven Two.

Open Air Stria and Open Ended

The Open Air product platform from Interface is billed as a revolutionary approach to carpet tile manufacturing, providing an expansive offering of high-quality products at an accessible price point. Now comes two new product extensions—Open Air Stria and Open Ended—bringing subtle, sophisticated color to the platform. Interface designed these styles to work together, with Stria incorporating subtle, textured accents, and Open Ended providing coordinating near-solid color. Functional, durable and beautiful, these new products within the Open Air platform present 12 versatile options for any space or segment—including workplace, education, healthcare, multifamily and more.

Stria takes six best-selling Open Air styles and embeds fresh color accents into the neutral base. The result is 12 Stria colorways, with each featuring three subtle accent stripes that help bring more appeal to the floor. Interface designed this offering so that the accents match the colors of Open Ended—a near-solid that also adds color and energy to a space. It features a subtle heather texture that is more practical and forgiving than a true solid, making it a great solution for hardworking spaces.

Pair Stria and Open Ended to emphasize wayfinding, define spaces or simply add a colorful pop to an otherwise understated floor. Additionally, because they serve as foundational patterns and textures, Stria and Open Ended coordinate with other Open Air styles and other Interface collections, including Third Space and Lost Palms.

According to the company, through its continued innovations across design and manufacturing, Stria and Open Ended provide the same high-quality, high-performance carpet tile products customers expect, offering accessible pricing and a three-week lead time. A continuation of its commitment to innovation, Interface carpet tile is said to have the lowest carbon footprint in the industry, making it an ideal and responsible choice for today’s interiors.

World Woven Two

Interface’s World Woven carpet tile collection is designed to infuse texture and add warmth to interior spaces. Building on the success of this collection, the manufacturer is now introducing World Woven Two, featuring familiar styles with new, on-trend colorations that offer designers more options to create sophisticated, high-performing spaces.

World Woven features handwoven-inspired aesthetics and enduring textile craft. With this refresh, Interface kept its best-selling patterns and colorways and expanded the range to include more warm tones and accent colors to satisfy the needs of modern interiors.

The collection offers eight planks, including four fundamental textures that resemble woolen textiles and four options that feature more detailed patterning and plushness while exploring subtle color. The result is versatile carpet tile styles that bring familiarity, warmth and handcrafted authenticity to today’s interiors.

World Woven Two is a hard-working product that offers all the performance benefits needed for today’s commercial spaces. The collection can easily install with Interface’s integrated product portfolio of carpet tile, LVT and nora rubber products, allowing for a complete flooring solution. Additionally, Interface carpet tile is said to have the lowest carbon footprint in the industry making it an ideal and responsible choice for today’s interiors.