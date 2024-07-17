Canadian hardwood suppliers seek to elevate their game

Canadian suppliers for hardwood flooring have long been known for their focus on quality. Part of it is their mindset and approach to manufacturing; another part is their unfettered access to locally harvested raw materials—slow-growth hardwoods that yield some of the cleanest graining and dense, sturdy wood floors available today.

But make no mistake: no one is resting on their laurels. Canadian suppliers continue to seek ways to constantly improve to meet the demands of an ever-changing marketplace. In fact, many of these suppliers continue to invest in their operations in order to further drive production efficiencies while improving service levels to their customers.

Take Quebec-based Wickham Flooring, for example. In 2023 the company successfully implemented its automated robotic grading system upgrades. At the same time, it launched an unfinished square-edge format to complement its prefinished offerings. Now it has its sights set on additional improvements.

“This year we will be focusing on expanding our engineered offerings and growing our unfinished products while continuing to expand our prefinished lines,” said Paul Rezuke, vice president, U.S. sales, Wickham. “We are also looking at the possibility of re-introducing our handscraped Mountain Home collection.”

Wickham Flooring is not the only Canadian wood supplier that has made strides in automation. Preverco, also based in Quebec, achieved several manufacturing advancements as well. “We continued to invest in cutting-edge technology to enhance our production efficiency and product quality,” said Keven Gaudreault, marketing director. “The implementation of advanced automation and quality control systems has reduced waste and improved product consistency. Our goal is to become a powerhouse in production automation and volume capacity while maintaining the high-quality standards for which we have been known for many years.”

Preverco also cited noteworthy accomplishments on the environmental front. “We made significant strides in our sustainability efforts by implementing eco-friendly manufacturing processes and using sustainably sourced materials,” said Julien Defresne, vice president of sales and marketing. “Our commitment to environmental stewardship has been recognized by several industry bodies, bolstering our reputation as a responsible supplier. Additionally, we obtained an Environmental Product Declaration (EPD) from a third-party consultant group, ensuring full transparency regarding our manufacturing processes and resource usage.”

Saint Georges, Quebec-based Mirage Hardwood touted notable manufacturing achievements of its own in 2023. Last year the company launched TruBalance Lite technology, a thinner version of its popular TruBalance technology that features a unique core technology on a 3mm, real wood lamella over a locally sourced, 9mm SPF quarter-sawn core layer bonded to a 2mm wood backing. According to Jerome Goulet, marketing manager, this presents multiple benefits, including ease of installation and affordability.

“TruBalance Lite has a thickness of 9/16 inches and offers the perfect floorboard thickness for combining hardwood floors with tiles and other flooring materials,” Goulet explained. “It can be nailed, stapled, glued or floated over a wood or concrete subfloor, and is suitable for use on, above and below grade, including over a radiant heat system.”

In addition to launching this new technology, Mirage Floors also unveiled its new Muse Collection, an ode to women throughout history regarded for their outstanding achievements. To that end, the colors featured in this collection were designed to bridge the past and the present via the combination of traditional and contemporary styles for the right balance between the old and new, classic and modern.

Mirage didn’t stop there. The company also introduced the Exclusive grade in its popular DreamVille collection. According to Goulet, this grade presents a clearer look than the character grade but accentuates wood planks with pronounced and nuanced coloration while providing a limited range of color variation.

All these innovations, launches and initiatives helped the company score the 2024 FCNews Award of Excellence in the Canadian wood category—the 15th time the company has earned the prestigious award since the inception of the competition 28 years ago.

“We are honored to receive the Award of Excellence for quality in the Hardwood/Canadian category, a testament to our dedication to quality spanning over 40 years,” said Anne-Marie Quirion, marketing communications manager. “Our commitment to excellence remains unwavering as we continue to serve our valued customers.”

‘Finishing’ strong

Canadian suppliers flexed their manufacturing muscles with new formats, colors and styles, but they also excelled in other areas—namely advanced finishes. That was the case with Montmagny, Quebec-based Mercier Hardwood, regarded for its pioneering innovations in the prefinished segment. In 2023 the company looked to raise the stakes with its Generations Intact 2500 finish, a technology that made its debut on commercial products but has since expanded to other end uses. The ultra-matte but durable coating provides proven scratch resistance and durability while offering flexibility. It was also designed to resist staining and repel water on the surface.

“Originally designed for commercial applications, we’ve redesigned it to make it look more natural—less like plastic—while making it much more affordable,” said Wade Bondrowski, director of sales, USA. “You’re looking at basically a dollar per square foot upgrade, whereas before it was up to almost three dollars. We’re giving people the ability to reach an upgrade that’s beneficial and more pocketbook friendly.”

That’s not the only area where Mercier has made improvements. The company is also investing in equipment and technologies to improve various facets of its operation. “We just invested another $5 million into the sawmill operation to become more automated in certain aspects,” Bondrowski explained. “We’re keeping everyone employed, we’re just using them in different aspects of the plant.”

On the product front, Mercier reported positive acceptance of its PRO Series of durable hardwood flooring products launched last year. “The five-inch PRO engineered line was a big launch for us that’s carrying us through ’24,” Bondrowski added. “We also introduced a 7 1⁄2-inch-wide white oak Stellar program, which gives us a deeper penetration into that segment of the market. People love the color palette.”

Meanwhile, other major suppliers are striving to become more vertically integrated by investing on the supply side of the business. Case in point is Papineauville, Quebec-based Lauzon Hardwood Flooring, which recently added more capacity by acquiring a logging operation. The company swooped up an Elizabethtown, N.Y.-based log yard previously operated by A. Johnson CO and the Johnson family of Vermont. The move, according to Eric Larouche, vice president of Lauzon, reflects Lauzon’s determination to build a constant supply of top-quality raw materials for its Thurso sawmill operation.

“This expansion of our activities guarantees the supply of greater quality roundwood and, at the same time, strengthens the sources of supply for their sawmill, especially for the species that are not as native to the Quebec province,” Larouche explained.

The Thurso plant, a central element of the production network, is benefiting from a significant investment of nearly $20 million over three years. The investment at the Thurso sawmill also entails the implementation of artificial intelligence during the manufacturing process.

It also helps that the company owns its own forests where the wood is harvested. This not only ensures ample supply but also consistent product quality, according to the company. “We are a vertically integrated supplier and we own more than 2 million acres of land where we harvest,” said David Lauzon, director of sales. “The primary species in those forests is hard maple, so naturally it’s the most important species in our production.”

This proximity to the forests where hard maple is predominantly grown means Lauzon can provide a variety of formats and options for retailers and distributors. This includes a range of both solid and engineered hardwood flooring products.

“We can offer both solid half-inch and 3⁄4-inch engineered in multiple widths,” Lauzon explained. More importantly, he noted, these products translate into higher margins for the retailer. “Hard maple is not as much of a commodity as, for example, 3⁄4-inch solid oak. That means there’s not as much pricing pressure on hard maple as some of the other species.”

Forward progress

Canadian suppliers are banking on their achievements in 2023 to carry over into the current year and beyond. “We aim to continue innovating by developing new products that combine aesthetic appeal with durability and sustainability,” Preverco’s Gaudreault stated. “Our team is focused on creating flooring solutions that cater to the latest trends and customer needs.”

Mirage also has an aggressive set of goals on tap for the near future. This includes the extension of its signature TruBalance Lite technology to other Mirage offerings as well as the launch of a matching square nose program for products in the Muse and DreamVille collections. Part of the Mirage Stair components, the Matching Square Nose products are crafted from genuine hardwood flooring. Mirage also plans to roll out flush mount vents made using real wood.

Meanwhile, at Mercier, the focus will be on presenting new merchandising systems for its retail partners. “We’ve come out with a new display system called Boutique, which has been enthusiastically accepted in the marketplace,” Bondrowski said. “It’s basically our Le Plus program downsized a little bit for easier placement with a smaller portfolio on a 4-foot platform.”