Mohawk unveils new RevWood, TecWood offerings

Calhoun, Ga.—Mohawk is introducing 26 new product offerings and campaign updates to its popular RevWood and TecWood lines to enhance performance, style and sustainability.

RevWood

Crafted for durability, RevWood flooring is designed to provide superior waterproof performance, pet stain protection and fade resistance, delivering quality made to last. Featuring premium hardwood visuals with variations in color, texture and edge treatment, RevWood offers three tiers: RevWood Select, RevWood Plus and RevWood Premier.

Mohawk’s new 2025 RevWood additions include two new Select collections: Emberstone Ridge and Gardenia Lake. With six products, Emberstone Ridge blends honey naturals and creamy taupes with contemporary oak visuals, a tight grain, sleek lines and medium-sized knots. Its sophisticated texture adds warmth to any space. Gardenia Lake’s five products provide subtle character and classic charm. With a diverse color range and natural grain movement, Gardenia Lake balances contemporary flair with relaxed style to create a warm, inviting atmosphere.

RevWood Plus and RevWood Premier allow retailers to offer trade-up options. With Signature Technology, RevWood Premier features up to 75 layers of textured details with 4x the resolution and over 1,000 color variations. Additionally, both RevWood Plus and Premier feature WetProtect technology with water-tight joints, Mohawk’s proprietary waterproof finish and a lifetime surface and subfloor warranty.

The complete RevWood portfolio is also environmentally friendly and is the first laminated wood flooring to receive NALFA’s prestigious Platinum Level LF-02 Sustainability Certification for its carbon-negative properties.

“Trees absorb carbon throughout their life, and then that carbon is stored in long-lasting products like RevWood,” said David Moore, Mohawk’s vice president of product management. “By extending the lifecycle of previously harvested wood, we are able to avoid the need to harvest additional trees, keeping more carbon out of the atmosphere—making RevWood the perfect choice for eco-conscious consumers.”

To explore RevWood features and benefits, Mohawk’s advertising campaign “An American Original” celebrates a long line of American innovation. Retailers have access to refreshed ready-to-use advertising in the Mohawk Ad Center along with Edge Local Advertising to increase leads and in-store traffic. Edge Omnify Websites will promote the campaign to help optimize retailers’ digital storefronts.

TecWood

For TecWood engineered hardwood, Mohawk is unveiling a new performance tier. TecWood Enhanced features a Uniclic locking system, making installation easier than ever, and a Wet Resistance Warranty to protect floors from topical spills for up to 72 hours. Additionally, TecWood Enhanced is scratch-resistant wood, providing lasting durability and beauty.

TecWood Enhanced Madera Trace comes in five colors and is crafted from European white oak, combining the timeless beauty of natural wood with a modern, contemporary look. Authentic oak grain and distinctive character make it the ideal choice for today’s living spaces.

The TecWood Plus tier is introducing two new collections: Bowery Park and Brendwood. Bowery Park offers a fresh take on transitional design with four products, blending contemporary flair with classic oak appeal in rich natural and warm browns. Brendwood features six styles with sawn-cut graining and a fashion-forward palette, modernizing oak’s timeless beauty with stylish, on-trend colors.

“The ‘Nature Never Repeats Itself’ campaign highlights TecWood’s 100% unique wood visuals,” said Justin Hicks, Mohawk’s senior director of marketing, wood and laminate. “Every TecWood plank is natural and 100% unique—because nature never repeats itself. The color variation, grain patterns and character of natural hardwood simply cannot be replicated.”

Retailers have access to TecWood flooring’s refreshed “Nature Never Repeats Itself” campaign, including new assets available in the Mohawk Ad Center.

For both RevWood and TecWood, Mohawk said it continues its partnership with One Tree Planted. Every square foot of RevWood and TecWood flooring sold contributes to the replanting of the nation’s forests.

“Mohawk has been planting trees one floor at a time,” Hicks noted. “Our collaboration with One Tree Planted allows Mohawk and our retail partners to help reforest our communities and share the sustainability story with consumers.”