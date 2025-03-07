AHF leverages domestic production to navigate uncertainty 

Mountville, Pa.—As the global trade landscape remains unpredictable, AHF Products is highlighting its domestic production, providing a solution for customers seeking timely, competitively priced flooring. With 11 manufacturing facilities across the U.S., the company is strategically positioned to serve residential and commercial clients, ensuring that many products are in stock and ready for fast shipping. This robust domestic manufacturing network enables AHF Products to deliver consistent, high-quality flooring, free from the disruptions of shifting trade policies.

“Given the instability and unpredictability of tariffs, AHF Products offers unmatched reliability for customers,” said Jennifer Zimmerman, chief commercial officer. “By controlling our supply chain and manufacturing a significant portion of our products in the U.S., we ensure fast, reliable delivery—keeping projects on schedule, within budget and free from concerns about tariffs and international trade disruptions.”

As tariff policies remain in flux, global trade continues to face uncertainty, placing additional strain on supply chains and pricing. AHF Products, however, has strategically minimized these risks by investing heavily in its U.S.-based manufacturing capabilities, allowing the company to offer many flooring solutions that are insulated from the pressures of international tariffs.

“Our customers shouldn’t have to worry about tariffs, supply chain delays or unpredictable costs,” Zimmerman added. “With AHF, they can rest easy knowing they are getting flooring solutions that are in stock, ready to ship and competitively priced—without the headaches of international trade uncertainties.”

The proposed tariffs, which include a broad range of imported building materials, have caused significant challenges for many industry players, leading to rising costs and increased supply chain instability. AHF Products, however, has already positioned itself to overcome these obstacles. Over the past few years, the company has invested close to $40 million in expanding its domestic manufacturing footprint, ensuring a steady flow of in-stock products that are unaffected by the volatility of international trade policy.

“We’ve made strategic investments to strengthen our U.S. manufacturing operations,” Zimmerman explained. “As the largest U.S.-based manufacturer of hard surface flooring assortments, AHF Products has the capacity to meet demand quickly, with a wide range of products that are free from the tariffs impacting overseas imports. Our domestic operations provide us with a critical advantage during these uncertain times.”

AHF’s key manufacturing facilities are strategically located across the U.S., including sites in Kankakee, Ill.; (VCT), Lancaster, Pa.; (LVT and resilient sheet); and Crossville, Tenn., (porcelain tiles), as well as hardwood flooring plants in Somerset, Ky.; Beverly, W.V.; West Plains, Mo.; and Only, Tenn. Additionally, AHF Products’ recent acquisition of two sawmills in West Virginia has further enhanced its control over the production process and material sourcing, reducing its reliance on external suppliers.

Reliable, fast shipping

By leveraging its domestic manufacturing capabilities and streamlined logistics, AHF Products said it can deliver flooring more quickly than overseas competitors, avoiding the shipping delays, container shortages and price increases often tied to international trade challenges.

The Crossville CrossValue Collection, featuring 62 styles of U.S.-made porcelain tile, is stocked and ready for immediate shipment in three price tiers to suit various budget needs.

As the only domestic manufacturer of VCT, AHF Products provides a durable, low-maintenance flooring solution for high-traffic areas. An extended warranty of up to 20 years—and up to 30 years when paired with the company’s Strong System—reinforces the product’s exceptional long-term performance.

In 2025, AHF Products will unveil 35 new collections and over 500 new SKUs across top brands such as Armstrong Flooring, Crossville, Bruce, Hartco and Robbins—many of which are proudly manufactured domestically for fast delivery.

“Partnering with AHF reduces risk for our customers, providing peace of mind with less uncertainty, less price volatility and no disruptions in service,” Zimmerman said.