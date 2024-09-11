Burmatex introduces Snowfall carpet tile

By FCNews Staff
Burmatex snowfallBristol, Va.—Burmatex has introduced its latest collection, Snowfall, a carpet tile that is meant to seamlessly blend innovative design with environmental responsibility. Crafted with Universal Fibers’ Thrive matter yarn, the design takes inspiration from the patterns made by snowfall.

According to the company, Thrive matter yarn is billed as the most environmentally conscious solution-dyed, high-performance nylon fibers available. Combined with Burmatex’s BioBase recycled backing, the Snowfall collection is a carbon-neutral product, intending to set a new standard for interiors.

Snowfall offers an expansive color palette with 16 shades—ranging from neutrals and contemporary greens to peaches and icy blues. Each shade is carefully curated to reflect the natural beauty of winter landscapes, making it ideal for contemporary, trend-led workspaces that require both style and functionality.

The versatile random-pattern-match design and color palette is said make the new collection ideal for zoning different areas within an office, offering a practical solution for open-plan environments. Whether used to define collaborative spaces, quiet zones or meeting areas, the Snowfall tiles are designed to adapt to various design needs.

“Snowfall is a perfect example of what can be achieved when companies work closely together,” said Anna Plumb, vice president of European sales and marketing at Universal Fibers. “By combining our yarn expertise with Burmatex’s design vision, together we have created a sustainable product that not only meets our commitment to lowering embodied carbon but also delivers exceptional design and performance.”

Snowfall is supported by the Burmatex recovery take-back service—by partnering with local organizations, the company finds new homes for used carpet tiles to ensure that they continue to serve a purpose within the community.

Underlayment: Suppliers provide tips on selling the right product
Registration now open for Mohawk Momentum Roadshow 2025

