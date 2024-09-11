Underlayment: Suppliers provide tips on selling the right product

Selling underlayment might not be the most glamorous job in a retail sales associate’s job description. And yet, products like carpet pad can make a profound difference in the performance of a product while boosting profits.

Indeed, consumers rely on RSAs for their expertise and recommendations when it comes to ancillary products like pad.

To guide RSAs, suppliers shared their best tips on selling underlayment.

Diversified Industries

Tips on selling: For high-performance acoustical underlayments, it is best to present the underlayment as specifically designed to mitigate impact noise and sound transmission with the added benefit of moisture protection.

Think of the underlayment as the tires and shock absorbers on your car. The better the equipment, the better the performance. Education is key.

Diversified’s solution: FloorMuffler Encore stands out in an industry where more products are being sold with an attached pad. FloorMuffler Encore provides excellent value for homes and businesses by protecting the investment from moisture while adding additional acoustic performance for discriminating customers.

Leggett & Platt

Tips on selling: When reviewing flooring options, be sure to integrate the acoustical underlayment into the conversation as it’s a system component necessary for a quieter, more enjoyable home. Remember, there are no do-overs.

Leggett & Platt’s solution: Whisper Step acoustical underlayment is a dense product that absorbs noise and retains its thickness over the life of the installation. Scotchgard Guardian, a 2024 introduction, offers an additional choice for retailers. Made from high performance synthetic fiber, Scotchgard Guardian offers brand protection consumers have come to expect.

MP Global

Tips on selling: To sell underlayment effectively, retailers should focus on how it makes a real difference in your customer’s space—boosting sound insulation or protecting against moisture. Show them how it works with a hands-on demo and let them feel the quality with samples.

MP Global’s solution: QuietBoard stands out for its proven sound-proofing capabilities, effectively reducing both impact and airborne noise. Its excellent moisture resistance makes it ideal for damp areas like basements and bathrooms. Additionally, QuietBoard is particularly valuable for boosting or raising subfloor height, which is crucial when transitioning between thicker and thinner flooring.

Performance Accessories

Tips on selling: It’s important that retailers understand that underlayment is necessary and should be discussed with customers early in the buying process. This approach ensures that underlayment isn’t seen as an unexpected extra at checkout but rather as an important component of the flooring installation.

Performance Accessories’ solution: The fanfold design of Platinum Underlayment makes it a great choice because it combines several key features. It smooths out imperfections in the subfloor and provides sound suppression. Additionally, the fanfold design makes installation easier for a single person as it lays flat and is straightforward to handle.

TotalWorx

Tips on selling: Use real-life examples: 1. Share case studies or examples of successful installations to help consumers visualize the underlayment’s impact on their own projects. 2. Provide educational resources: Offer brochures, videos or guides that explain the importance of underlayment and its role in improving the overall flooring experience.

TotalWorx’s solution: Pet Perfect Underlayment and the brand’s 6-mil poly underlayment. Both are a top choice because of their exceptional sound suppression, moisture barrier and mold-prevention properties. These two underlayments level uneven subfloors, thereby reducing prep work, while their thermal insulation and shock-absorbing features enhance comfort and durability.

Palziv

Tips on selling: Engage customers by asking key questions to understand their needs. Inquire about the room they’re carpeting, specific performance preferences and their budget. This tailored approach helps RSAs recommend the most suitable carpet and underlayment options. Emphasize the benefits (i.e., increased comfort) by highlighting the advantages of using high-quality carpet cushions.

Palziv’s solution: The HQ Living Carpet Cushion stands out due to its closed cell polyethylene foam construction, which is inherently waterproof and outperforms traditional urethane cushions by not absorbing moisture. Its unique design includes air channels for better moisture dissipation and an antimicrobial treatment to inhibit mold and mildew growth.

Sika

Tips on selling: The latest patching and self-leveling underlayments are designed for fast, secure surface preparation. Retailers should emphasize the ability these solutions give installers to achieve superior repairing, smoothing and leveling across a large area with minimal time and labor.

Sika’s solution: SikaLevel-050 Slope Rapid, a rapid-setting, polymer-modified, cement-based skim-coat and ramping compound, can smooth and finish substrates in under one hour while filling voids, holes, cracks and plywood seams—from a feather edge to 2 inches thick. It features an initial set time of 30 minutes and dry time of under 60 minutes.