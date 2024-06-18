Hardwood: Category right at home in commercial

It’s common knowledge that hardwood flooring is arguably the most aspirational product for homeowners, but it also happens to be a favorite among architects and designers who specify the product for marquee commercial installations. Despite the many options available to commercial clients today, hardwood continues to be utilized in a variety of end-use applications, including restaurants, boutiques, retail spaces, libraries and law offices, among others.

So, what unique attributes make hardwood flooring desirable and/or suitable for commercial applications? Proponents agree there are many. “One of the most appealing attributes that wood offers is its natural characteristics, which brings a sense of warmth and comfort to visitors of the space,” said Brett Miller, vice president of technical standards, training and certification for the National Wood Flooring Association (NWFA). “Other attributes include the durability of wood and its ease of maintenance and ability to be refinished.”

There’s also a larger trend that bodes well for hardwood in the commercial arena: designing spaces using more natural materials. “This has become commonplace based on the theory of biophilic design, which has proven to provide occupant health benefits when surrounded by natural materials,” Miller said. “With the focus in design and commercial space specifications becoming more about sustainability, wood has become the clear option when compared to many other floor coverings.”

Following are a few noteworthy installations that exhibit hardwood flooring’s suitability in key commercial markets:

Project: Per Diem/Hotel Rock, Lititz, Pa.

Manufacturer: AHF Products

Product/installation details: The project entailed 1,600 square feet of Bruce Dogwood Densified wood from AHF Products. The product, which boasts more than twice the hardness of standard oak wood flooring, was specified to help create a one-of-a-kind dining experience and demonstrate that real hardwood can stand up to a demanding environment and come out without a scratch. Bruce Dogwood was specifically chosen to set the tone, bringing in warmth and visual complexity. The designers turned to the natural distinctive textures, rich colors and organic shapes and patterns of hickory to bring nature indoors to the restaurant.

Project: High Tech Flooring & Design, San Antonio

Manufacturer: Cali

Product/installation details: When Leslie Lindig, design studio manager at High Tech Flooring & Design, was looking for a floor that could stand up to a high volume of retail foot traffic, she opted for Cali Hardwoods Barrel in the color Cava Cove. She was also looking for a visual that was in keeping with the retailer’s 30-plus year history of serving the community’s design needs.

“Leslie could select any floor she wanted in her new showroom; lucky for us, she loves the Barrel collection and uses it in most of her new specs,” said Laura Nieto, senior manager of communications, Cali.

Project: SLO Hotel, San Louis Obispo, Calif.

Manufacturer: Hallmark

Product installation/details: Drawing on the inspiration from the hills and sea surrounding San Luis Obispo, Hotel SLO chose Hallmark Floors Ventura Oak engineered hardwood series in the natural, sandal color to complement their guest and conference room floors and lobby ceiling. This clean, organic look provided the vibe of modern simplicity the owners were looking for. Gensler San Francisco, the architect/designer on the project, chose Hallmark’s Ventura for its raw visual appeal, long length and low maintenance. JW Design was the contractor on the 50,000-square-foot project.

Project: Restaurant application, Pasadena, Calif.

Manufacturer: Urbanfloor

Product installation/details: Urbanfloor’s popular Timbertop Chevron—pictured in smoked oak rustic—was selected for its rich color variation and dramatic footprint: Planks measure 11 1/2-inches wide on a 3/4-inch-thick engineered platform, boasting a 5.5mm sawn face. European oak planks feature an innovative reactive staining technique that requires seven steps over the course of five to six weeks to obtain its multifaceted hues. In recent years, Urbanfloor has increased the thickness and wear layer to 13/16 of an inch and 6mm, respectively, adding four new wide-plank SKUs and eight coordinating herringbone selections.

Project: PopRox Dance Studio, Seattle, Wash.

Manufacturer: Bjelin

Product installation/details: The new PopRox Dance Studio’s vibrant new Capitol Hill location in Seattle features more than 2,000 square feet of Bjelin’s Woodura Hardened planks in powder white ash for a fresh, clean visual that boasts high performance. With 300 dancers attending classes weekly at the studio, the choice of durable Woodura Planks 3.0 was a no-brainer. Founded in 2018 by Cathy Barnett and Kinsey Flores, PopRox was born from a vision of inclusivity and acceptance. “We wanted to create a place where dance was for everybody,” Barnett explained. “We needed a floor that could withstand anything and could be cleaned easily after a full, 16-hour day of dance classes.”

Project: Waste Management, Headquarters, Houston

Manufacturer: Mirage

Product installation/details: WM, the largest provider of environmental services in North America, partnered with Perkins & Will to create a new, 285,000-square-foot headquarters in Houston. The light-filled space, found on nine stories of Houston’s Bank of America tower, reduces the number of private offices in favor of an open floor plan where the majority of employees can look out to views of the city. A key focal point of the installation is Mirage Hardwood’s hickory in natural character. Amenities include wellness rooms, nursing stations, game areas and a café.

Photo credit: Peter Molick