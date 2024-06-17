Southwind names three new territory managers

Dalton—Southwind announced the addition of three new territory managers to its growing sales force.

Adam Moorefield will be taking over the Central and Southern Virginia area. Jeff Turner is the new Northeast territory manager, taking over Western New York. Paul Wimer will take care of customers in the state of Maryland.

These positions are just three in a succession of new hires for Southward. In May, the company named Cindy Hansen the new north central territory manager and Kayla Kitten as the new south central territory manager.

“We are pleased to add these outstanding territory managers to our team to serve our customers better,” said Drew Hash, president and CEO of Southwind. “Our focus is always customer service excellence at Southwind.”

In March, Jim Mahaffey was named divisional vice president for the company’s Northeast region of the sales team. Mahaffey joined Southwind after a recent seven-plus year stint with Derr Flooring where he became vice president of sales marketing. Prior to that, he served in different management roles with Mohawk, IVC and others.

“We are delighted that Jim has joined us,” said Randy Lovelace, executive vice president of sales and merchandising for Southwind. “He brings tremendous experience and a deep understanding of residential new construction, property management, distribution, retail and commercial segments.”

Southwind markets a variety of flooring types directly to retailers, including LVP, rigid core, laminate, hardwood and carpet.