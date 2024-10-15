Southwind launches new website

By FCNews Staff
southwindDalton—Southwind has launched a new website, which features an enhanced user experience and expanded product offerings designed to better serve its customer base.

“We’re thrilled to announce the launch of our newly redesigned website, southwindfloors.com,” said Drew Hash, president and CEO. “At Southwind Floors, our commitment to our customers, our team and our products is at the heart of everything we do—what we call ‘The Southwind Way.’ Our new website reflects that dedication, featuring an enhanced user experience and expanded product offerings designed to better serve our growing community.”

Visitors will notice a fresh new look, an easy-to-navigate product presentation by flooring category, an improved dealer locator and a new, virtual design studio, powered by Roomvo, and much more.

“This new website is part of our ongoing commitment to Southwind customers,” Hash said. “We are excited to continue this momentum with new products and services into 2025 and beyond.”

