TISE offers new-to-market companies free space in ‘StartUp Station’

Las Vegas—The International Surface Event (TISE) is offering a complimentary tabletop space in the “StartUp Station” Pavilion to companies new to the floor covering, stone and tile markets. To qualify, companies must have been in the industry for two years or less and have not previously exhibited at TISE. If both qualifications are met, the application can be completed and submitted. A selection process will follow, and TISE show management will notify participants by email if they are among the six chosen applicants.

The complimentary turnkey exhibit package includes:

Key-location in the Startup Station Pavilion

5 x 10-foot exhibit space with 8-foot back drape

Standard carpet

4-foot bar height skirted table (Black)

(2) Bar height stools

Wastebasket

Signage in booth (designed by the TISE show team using your materials)

Lead retrieval device for lead capturing on-site

The opportunity also includes a complimentary marketing package, which consists of:

Press release inclusion promoting StartUp Station participating companies

Inclusion in pre-show “Don’t Miss StartUp Station” email

Inclusion in TISE event show floor “Theatre StartUp Station” session

Highlighted on floor plan and online directory in “StartUp Station”

Social media highlight

Enhanced listing package including online lead generating

And More!

The 2025 event takes place January 28-30 at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center, here. Utilizing more than 400,000 square feet and culminating over 700 exhibiting brands from around the world, TISE is North America’s premier event dedicated to sourcing materials and discovering the latest products, innovations and design trends all in one place. Top industry leaders spanning 25 categories will showcase new products, build new relationships and provide a platform for business growth and advancement.

Apply here.