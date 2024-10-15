TISE offers new-to-market companies free space in ‘StartUp Station’

By FCNews Staff
HomeNewsTISE offers new-to-market companies free space in 'StartUp Station'

StartUp StationLas Vegas—The International Surface Event (TISE) is offering a complimentary tabletop space in the “StartUp Station” Pavilion to companies new to the floor covering, stone and tile markets. To qualify, companies must have been in the industry for two years or less and have not previously exhibited at TISE. If both qualifications are met, the application can be completed and submitted. A selection process will follow, and TISE show management will notify participants by email if they are among the six chosen applicants.

The complimentary turnkey exhibit package includes:

  • Key-location in the Startup Station Pavilion
  • 5 x 10-foot exhibit space with 8-foot back drape
  • Standard carpet
  • 4-foot bar height skirted table (Black)
  • (2) Bar height stools
  • Wastebasket
  • Signage in booth (designed by the TISE show team using your materials)
  • Lead retrieval device for lead capturing on-site

The opportunity also includes a complimentary marketing package, which consists of:

  • Press release inclusion promoting StartUp Station participating companies
  • Inclusion in pre-show “Don’t Miss StartUp Station” email
  • Inclusion in TISE event show floor “Theatre StartUp Station” session
  • Highlighted on floor plan and online directory in “StartUp Station”
  • Social media highlight
  • Enhanced listing package including online lead generating
  • And More!

The 2025 event takes place January 28-30 at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center, here. Utilizing more than 400,000 square feet and culminating over 700 exhibiting brands from around the world, TISE is North America’s premier event dedicated to sourcing materials and discovering the latest products, innovations and design trends all in one place. Top industry leaders spanning 25 categories will showcase new products, build new relationships and provide a platform for business growth and advancement.

Apply here.

Register for TISE 2025 here.
Previous article
Portobello America celebrates U.S. facility’s one year anniversary
Next article
Southwind launches new website

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

News

Global collaboration on natural stone sustainability gains momentum at Marmomac

FCNews Staff - 0
Verona, Italy—At Marmomac 2024, held here, the Natural Stone Strategic Alliance (NSSA) convened natural stone trade associations from around the world to advance sustainability...
Read more
News

Southwind launches new website

FCNews Staff - 0
Dalton—Southwind has launched a new website, which features an enhanced user experience and expanded product offerings designed to better serve its customer base. "We’re thrilled...
Read more
News

Portobello America celebrates U.S. facility’s one year anniversary

FCNews Staff - 0
Baxter, Tenn.—Portobello America, the U.S. business unit of Portobello Grupo, is celebrating the one-year anniversary of the launch of its 986,000-square-foot, cutting-edge manufacturing facility...
Read more
Featured Post

Tuesday Tips: Five steps to sure up your cybersecurity

FCNews Staff - 0
https://youtu.be/pMUDs2oNNaQ Dalton—The World Floor Covering Association (WFCA) released a new “Tuesday Tips” this week. In the series, WFCA experts presents short video tips for improving customer...
Read more
Featured Post

Distribution: Roesel-Heck touts the power of partnerships

Reginald Tucker - 0
In an age of ongoing industry consolidation where the big firms get bigger, the role of the independent distributor in the supply chain has...
Read more
Column

Overcoming objections to land the sale

FCNews Columnist - 0
Sales trainers teach dozens of tactics to overcome price objections. Here is what most of the tactics have in common: They are only deployed...
Read more

Floor Covering News

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Circulation

Connect

Get Floor Covering News

SUBSCRIBE TO PRINT
Some text some message..
X