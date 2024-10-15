Portobello America celebrates U.S. facility’s one year anniversary

By FCNews Staff
Baxter, Tenn.—Portobello America, the U.S. business unit of Portobello Grupo, is celebrating the one-year anniversary of the launch of its 986,000-square-foot, cutting-edge manufacturing facility here. In this short time, the company has achieved significant milestones, demonstrating its commitment to design, innovation, sustainability and exceptional customer service.

The company has also expanded its global presence by showcasing its products at Cersaie as part of Portobello Grupo, unveiling its latest innovative designs and connecting with industry professionals.

“Our commitment to design excellence has been recognized internationally,” said said João Oliveira, CEO of Portobello America. “It was an honor to receive the TECNA 2024 award in Italy for ‘Best New Tile Factory in North America.’ This accolade reflects our leadership in innovative tile manufacturing and highlights our continuous pursuit of excellence. As Portobello America looks ahead to 2025, we remain dedicated to sustaining our rapid growth and innovation. Our factory is poised to exceed 27 million square feet of production this year, demonstrating our commitment to expanding our capacity and meeting the increasing demand for our high-quality ceramic tile products. Our team has experienced remarkable sales growth, reporting record-breaking volume that positions us for continued success in the future.”

Mike Ward, vice president of sales, added, “Innovation and design drive Portobello America’s product launches. By investing time and resources into working with designers and leveraging our annual Innovation Design Report, we’ve been able to develop a diverse product portfolio that caters specifically to the North American market. Our focus on smaller-format tiles and mosaic offerings is a testament to our commitment to staying ahead of trends and meeting the evolving needs of our customers.”

To celebrate these achievements, Portobello America will host a special event on October 25 to honor its associates and their families. This gathering will recognize the hard work and teamwork that have contributed to the company’s success.

