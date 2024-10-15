Tuesday Tips: Five steps to sure up your cybersecurity

Dalton—The World Floor Covering Association (WFCA) released a new “Tuesday Tips” this week. In the series, WFCA experts presents short video tips for improving customer service and optimizing staff performance. In the end, it’s all about understanding the importance of being 1% better than your competition.

In this week’s Tuesday Tips, Stacy Eickhoff, senior vice president of Risk Strategies Company, shares five critical steps you need to take for your business to establish cyber security and ensure you are prepared.