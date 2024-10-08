Tuesday Tips: Helping out after a hurricane

Dalton—The World Floor Covering Association (WFCA) released a new “Tuesday Tips” this week. In the series, WFCA experts presents short video tips for improving customer service and optimizing staff performance. In the end, it’s all about understanding the importance of being 1% better than your competition.

In this week’s Tuesday Tips, Scott Humphrey shares a tip on how to help with the aftermath of Hurricane Helene. This hurricane cut a swath through the South and Southeast. Even as efforts to help continue, Hurricane Milton is on its heels. Donate what you can—anything helps.