Tuesday Tips: Helping out after a hurricane

By FCNews Staff
HomeFeatured PostTuesday Tips: Helping out after a hurricane

Dalton—The World Floor Covering Association (WFCA) released a new “Tuesday Tips” this week. In the series, WFCA experts presents short video tips for improving customer service and optimizing staff performance. In the end, it’s all about understanding the importance of being 1% better than your competition.

In this week’s Tuesday Tips, Scott Humphrey shares a tip on how to help with the aftermath of Hurricane Helene. This hurricane cut a swath through the South and Southeast. Even as efforts to help continue, Hurricane Milton is on its heels. Donate what you can—anything helps.

Previous article
Catherine Del Vecchio joins AHF Products as VP of marketing
Next article
TAJ Flooring expands warehouse facilities

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Commercial

Shaw, PPG sign strategic agreement for resinous flooring products

FCNews Staff - 0
Dalton—PPG, a supplier of custom products, announced that it has signed a strategic agreement with Shaw Industries to offer the PPG Flooring line of...
Read more
News

TAJ Flooring expands warehouse facilities

FCNews Staff - 0
Chicago—TAJ Flooring, a leading manufacturer of commercial-grade resilient flooring in the U.S., has completed the expansion at its headquarters here. The buildout provides additional...
Read more
News

Catherine Del Vecchio joins AHF Products as VP of marketing

FCNews Staff - 0
Mountville. Pa.—AHF Products has appointed flooring industry veteran Catherine Del Vecchio as its vice president of marketing, where she will be reporting to Jennifer...
Read more
News

Mirage Rebate Sale set to return for this season

FCNews Staff - 0
Saint-Georges, Canada—Mirage, a hardwood flooring brand renowned for its design and quality, has announced the return of the Mirage Rebate Sale, set for this...
Read more
News

Tarkett hosts third annual Healthy Building Summit

FCNews Staff - 0
Austin, Texas—Why aren’t all educational buildings healthy? That’s the driving question behind the Healthy Building Summit, an annual two-day workshop hosted by Tarkett, a...
Read more
News

Mohawk introduces sustainable resilient flooring with SolidTech R

FCNews Staff - 0
Calhoun, Ga.—Mohawk unveiled its latest PVC-free offering, SolidTech R, made with recycled single-use plastic and natural stone. SolidTech R is built for people, pets...
Read more

Floor Covering News

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Circulation

Connect

Get Floor Covering News

SUBSCRIBE TO PRINT
Some text some message..
X