Catherine Del Vecchio joins AHF Products as VP of marketing

Mountville. Pa.—AHF Products has appointed flooring industry veteran Catherine Del Vecchio as its vice president of marketing, where she will be reporting to Jennifer Zimmerman, chief commercial officer. In this position, Del Vecchio will be responsible for the overall creation and implementation of marketing strategies to drive dynamic new growth across AHF Products’ residential and commercial businesses.

“We are pleased to have Catherine on our team,” Zimmerman said. “As a proven leader, Catherine brings exceptional marketing experience and drive to take AHF even further on our journey as the leader in hard surface flooring. She is a great fit for AHF, as well as for our culture of product innovation and exceptional customer service.”

Del Vecchio will be responsible for the company’s marketing and brand strategy, strategic planning and market research. She will lead the marketing team’s communication plans and product launches for the residential and commercial markets—as well as working hand in hand with the sales and product category vice presidents to identify market needs and opportunities, refine product road maps and business plans.

“We are committed to further strengthening our marketing strategies to continue to empower our customers to grow their businesses,” Zimmerman said. “Catherine has a proven track record of placing the customer and their needs at the center of all that she does. I feel confident she will help leverage the strengths of our marketing team to deliver even more outstanding results for our customers.”

Del Vecchio was most recently vice president of marketing for American Biltrite (Canada) Ltd., with over 20 years of strategic planning, product development and marketing experience. According to the company, her successful track record in motivating sales teams by creating effective and creative marketing communication programs aligned with each step of the sales cycle will help to reach and exceed AHF’s sales goals.

“I am very excited to be part of the AHF family and to be working on powerful legacy brands that resonate with consumers and the professional A&D community alike,” Del Vecchio said. “AHF’s commitment to quality, service and building relationships with customers is impressive and something I will help continue and enhance. We will further position AHF as the supplier of choice, a leading U.S.-based manufacturer with 11 domestic factories, with the ability to serve a diverse customer base. I am looking forward to enhancing our product portfolio that will support the goals and growth of the business.”

Del Vecchio holds undergraduate and graduate degrees from HEC Montreal, with her master’s degree in marketing research. She also holds a certificate in executive leadership from Northwestern University.