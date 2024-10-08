Mirage Rebate Sale set to return for this season

By FCNews Staff
Mirage Rebate SaleSaint-Georges, Canada—Mirage, a hardwood flooring brand renowned for its design and quality, has announced the return of the Mirage Rebate Sale, set for this season. This hardwood flooring sale will be taking place across the United States at all participating Mirage dealers from Oct. 3 – Nov. 16.

During the Mirage Rebate Sale, consumers may get a $0.50/sq. ft. rebate on the company’s flooring products. The offer is valid on all Mirage brand hardwood floorings—regardless of species, color, width or collection.

“Many buyers are on the hunt for excellent deals—and this promotion on all our hardwood flooring offers a fantastic chance to save significantly while enjoying the renowned quality of Mirage floor,” said Jérôme Goulet, marketing director at Mirage.

Nearly 1,050 Mirage dealers throughout the United States are participating in this event.

